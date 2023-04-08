Many years ago I was part of a team at the Chronicle to interview reporter applicants.
One day we were talking with a nice young man who seemed competent enough. I mentioned something about the various Citrus County communities and he said, “Oh, they’re all alike.”
I looked at him like he had three heads and all three were void of substance. He did not get the job and no doubt went to work for some big city newspaper.
One thing I have learned during my years here is that our communities are definitely not alike. Each has its own personality, its highs and lows, its political sway, or very little at all.
Anyone who’s spent any time with me knows it’s all about community. Working at the Chronicle, where community was always the focus, helped shape that view.
But even more so with Just Wright Citrus. I’m doing at least one of the same four things practically every day. Two are work-related – attending government meetings or writing at the Just Wright Citrus World Headquarters on the shores of Big Lake Henderson.
The other two are brand new to me since starting this gig. One is meeting with folks for what I call Cattle Dog chats. That’s fairly self-explanatory. While never a big coffee shop reporter, I’ve found these Cattle Dog chats with elected officials and community leaders invaluable.
The fourth is my favorite: on the road visiting our communities. I spend most of my free (ha!) time driving within the confines of Citrus and what I consider the greater Citrus County area – Inglis/Yankeetown, Dunnellon, Nobleton, Istachatta, and Lake Lindsey to name a few.
It’s nothing for me to jump in the car for a drive to Chassahowitzka or Arrowhead. If the internet is down – very possible on any day that ends in “y” – I may take a drive out to Gospel Island, Eden Gardens, or Withlapopka Isles.
I drive off the main road and through the neighborhoods. I want to see how people in our communities are living.
As I write more about the issues these communities face, folks from those neighborhoods reach out with fresh challenges. And as Citrus County grows, we’re going to see communities become even tighter and more protective of their homes.
Look at Ozello and Sugarmill Woods, sites of two of the most contentious zoning cases that have come down the pike in years.
Ozello residents are opposed to a proposed “glampground” in their pristine community. There are many reasons for their opposition, but the biggest is once one rezoning is allowed, others will follow. The special qualities that make Ozello one-of-a-kind in Citrus County would disappear.
A similar argument exists in the Oak Villages section of Sugarmill Woods. Residents are jamming the County Commission email inbox against a rezoning to allow 250 apartments on land set aside for single-family houses.
It’s not just that residents in expensive homes don’t want apartments in the neighborhood – though that should be reason enough – the argument is specific to Sugarmill, which is known for its quarter-acre lots and greenspace.
The basic tenet of opposing any zoning request is not-in-my-backyard. “This is a great idea but not here.” We hear that time and again.
Residents of Sugarmill Woods and Ozello are not NIMBYs. They are protecting what each considers a quality of life specific to their community.
Expect to see an uptick in these battles over the next few years as developers seek to upzone property to allow more homes. Battles that are already playing out in the County Commission and City Council chambers
I’m not taking any position on new developments but I will say this: We owe it to our folks to protect the way of life they sought when moving here. That doesn’t mean stopping growth. It means ensuring it makes sense.
One more thing then I’m done:
If you’re reading this and have not visited our communities, please do that. Ozello, Crystal River, Homosassa, Sugarmill Woods, Chassahowitzka, Floral City, Inverness, Hernando, Arrowhead, Citrus Springs, Citrus Hills, Pine Ridge, Beverly Hills, Lecanto, South Dunnellon – that’s the heartbeat of Citrus County.
It’s a strong heartbeat, a healthy one. And getting stronger.
Mike Wright retired from the Chronicle in August 2021 after 34 years of writing about Citrus County politics. He is publisher of the daily blog Just Wright Citrus, which can be found on Facebook or justwrightcitrus.com.
