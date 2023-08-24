Michael Arcuri

{image}{imagePath}/tcms_purged/mpc_local/Adobe%20InDesign%20Documents/CR-CCD/25/B/Images/2023_08_25_CR-CCD_B_004/c5f1372a-429b-11ee-8b37-00163ec2aa77/c5f1372a-429b-11ee-8b37-00163ec2aa77.jpg{/imagePath}{photoCredit}Elizabeth Fogarty{/photoCredit}

{caption}Michael Arcuri{/caption}

{/image}

 Elizabeth Fogarty

As a former member of Congress who always made protecting Main Street’s interests a priority, I couldn’t be more concerned with the Internal Revenue Service’s recent launch of Direct File. This pilot program will have the agency preparing the taxes of select Americans making under $125,000.

Over the years, the legislative branch has subjected the IRS to significant budget cuts. Despite modest increases in the last few years, the agency’s congressional credit line has remained nearly 20 percent below where it was in 2010 when adjusted for inflation.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.