True irony in politics is rare.
Players change and politicians once seen as down-and-out make comebacks, but the full-circle story doesn’t happen all that often.
The kind of thing that makes people stop when they hear it: “Whoa … what?”
The idea of Citrus County buying former Commissioner Scott Adams’ office building for County Commission offices fits that definition to a T.
So let’s break it down.
Nothing happens in a vacuum and Scott Adams wasn’t elected overnight. He fed off a growing distrust in county government, and then in 2012 won with less than 50 percent in a four-candidate Republican primary.
Adams and his constituents were out for blood and he did not disappoint. The county administrator left. The county attorney left. The public works director followed. The new county attorney resigned.
My regular review of County Commission emails started three months after Adams took office. Hardly a week went by that Adams wasn’t emailing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or other agencies with requests for investigations with “evidence” that was little more than innuendo and sideways opinion.
He antagonized fellow commissioners as well. Ron Kitchen Jr., hardly known for his warm-and-fuzzy approach, once famously ended a board meeting over Adams’ antics.
When Brian Coleman announced his intention to run against Adams in 2016, his platform was pretty basic: I’m not him.
Oh, and to bring this conversation full circle, he served two years with Rebecca Bays her first time in office and filed an ethics complaint against her husband over his appointment to a nonprofit board.
Now. That was Scott Adams, the commissioner. Since then we’ve seen a different side of Scott Adams, a citizen. I know I have. Scott and I had a nice Cattle Dog chat where we buried the hatchet and he was kind enough to help get my Just Wright Citrus website off the ground with sponsorship advertising.
He seems to genuinely regret his past approach. I’ve written that and the reader’s reaction is mixed. Some see it as well; others never will.
It would never be anyone’s business had his life not intersected once again with local government.
The City of Inverness permitted Adams for a two-story office building with no parking. He paid the city a $12,500 fee instead, but unless that money is adding parking spaces near the building we’re left with the same issue.
There is a county parking lot right behind the building with, coincidentally, the identified parking spots of all five county commissioners.
County Administrator Steve Howard knows nothing about Adams’ past, though I’m sure he’s gotten an earful in the last few weeks since he started exploring this idea.
Howard, who we’re learning is as pragmatic as they come, simply saw a two-story office building materialize in downtown Inverness and thought it would be a good spot for commissioners.
He appears to have stopped a $4 million mistake – renovating the former supervisor of elections office for judges as a temporary overcrowding solution.
Instead, Howard says, it makes better sense for commissioners and administration to find a new home, leaving only courts and related services in the courthouse.
The old elections office is the historic Coca-Cola bottling plant. Howard thinks it might have better value to the county to sell rather than use it for cookie-cutter offices.
Still plenty of details. One is the asking price: $2 million. That’s a little on the steep side but an appraisal will narrow it down.
And while it’s big enough for offices it won’t hold a meeting room. So that means commissioners either keep the room they now have or go with an alternative. The courthouse and Adams Building are a block apart, not an easy walk on County Commission meeting days.
It would be a true irony if this tranquil County Commission bought and then moved into a building owned by a former commissioner whose political claim to fame was turmoil.
It’s also a sign of true leadership to make smart decisions regardless of the history of personalities involved. We don’t have time for grudges.
Don’t read that as an endorsement for the Adams Building because I don’t know if it’s a fit or not. The conversation is a good place to start.
The county may eventually own Scott Adams’ office building. Whoa … what?
Mike Wright retired from the Chronicle in 2021 after 34 years of writing about Citrus County politics. Contact him at just wrightcitrus@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.