There used to be a time when political party affiliation only determined one thing: which primary ballot a person received.
Believe it or not, it’s true. A time in the not-so-distant past actually existed when people could be registered with a political party and actually not vote the party line in a general election. There was a time when individual politicians had individual stances on issues and oftentimes found themselves in a much more nuanced and balanced political world – where one didn’t have to agree with his or her party on every platform issue.
That really isn’t a thing anymore.
Today, political affiliation is one of the most dominant things about us. It’s now conflated with just about every other identity marker under the sun. It’s dangerous and ignorant. It’s also the world we live in.
That makes Florida proposal HJR 31, a measure that will appear on the 2024 ballot, particularly risky.
HJR 31 seeks to shift Florida from non-partisan to partisan school board elections.
Historically, school board elections in Florida were partisan races, but in 1998, Floridians passed a constitutional amendment that required candidates to run absent of party labels.
As per usual, Gov. Ron DeSantis is behind the heavily political move with his wild and vocal support of conservative school board members throughout the state. Fueled by the weight of Florida’s leader, sensationalized media coverage, and an electorate that receives the majority of its news through social media, school board meetings across the state have taken on the characteristics of guerrilla warfare in a battleground of the ever-expanding political culture wars. It seems that with increasing ferocity, nothing is safe from political manipulation.
The reality is that everything is political. We derive our English word from the Greek word that literally means “affairs of the cities.” Politics is necessary because we have to make decisions as a society; we need a framework for the power relations that exist between the government and the governed; we need a structure for the acquisition and distribution of resources.
There isn’t an area of our lives that isn’t touched by this.
Partisanship doesn’t have to be.
All voters, including those running for school board, have a partisan identity – even if that identity is to not have a political affiliation. But even that says something about how a person views the world and the role of government in it. So moving to a partisan system for the school board doesn’t erase or try to hide what school board members think about the world at large.
What it does do, however, is force candidates for a school board to focus on the actual issues at hand. I don’t necessarily care what my school board thinks about the dominant points on either one of the major parties’ political agendas. What I do care about is what school board members think about technology in the classroom, the reading levels of our students, post-COVID catch-up, and the best way to spend taxpayer money to support our kids. Those things are incredibly important, largely local, and don’t really check the boxes of any particular political party.
Moving school board races into the partisan realm allows candidates to run on political party only and be completely divorced from the role that school board members actually play. It guarantees that the person with the most money and political pull within their own party’s committee is going to be on the ballot, whether they know or care anything about what it actually means to run a school system.
The move to put partisanship back into school board races is not about transparency. It’s about political dominance. It’s about locking out the minority party. It’s about expanding the field for where political parties can try to own one another by creating boogey-men out of thin air.
Political parties installing culture war referees on our school boards doesn’t make our schools better. It doesn’t help our teachers invest well in the lives of our kids. It doesn’t turn out high reading levels, superlative math abilities, or critical thinking skills.
It doesn’t do anything for education.
But it does a lot for political parties.
The only good news about this ballot measure is that it’s actually going to be on the ballot, unlike some other recent decisions that should have also been considered as constitutional amendments. That means that the people get to decide if this is really such a good idea and the threshold for the decision is high – 60 percent.
That means it can’t be a simple party issue.
Public education and the structures that govern it are some of the most important institutions in our country. It’s our job to protect it from the bitter divisions that have rocked our country. We’ve done a terrible job of late, and this measure is a sure-fire way to guarantee that we won’t be moving in a better direction any time soon.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
