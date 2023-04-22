There used to be a time when political party affiliation only determined one thing: which primary ballot a person received.

Believe it or not, it’s true. A time in the not-so-distant past actually existed when people could be registered with a political party and actually not vote the party line in a general election. There was a time when individual politicians had individual stances on issues and oftentimes found themselves in a much more nuanced and balanced political world – where one didn’t have to agree with his or her party on every platform issue.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.