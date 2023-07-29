Citrus, operations here at the Sheriff’s Office have plenty of moving parts – but most of them wouldn’t be possible without our Communications Officers. These individuals are a majority of our citizen’s first point of contact when an issue arises. Whether it be an emergency or a non-emergency, our Communications Officers are there to assist you every step of the way.
Before getting hired, those applying to become a Communications Officer must take a computerized test called CritiCall. This crucial test measures the related skills and abilities of a Communications Officer, such as typing speed, spelling, data entry, and memory recall. This testing is only the beginning of ensuring our Communications Officers have what it takes. Once hired, these individuals receive some of the most extensive training in the industry. This includes about six weeks of classroom training to prepare for State Certification. After they complete their certification, our Communications Officers begin their career as a crucial connection between our community and our deputies.
Our Communications Officers are an asset to Citrus County and are crucial to our mission of excellence in public safety. These remarkable people are the calm voice picking up the phone when you dial 9-1-1, and the ones walking you through any situation until deputies or other emergency personnel arrive. They are equipped with information to help you based on ANY emergency you may be experiencing.
Once on the phone with a Communications Officer, they will ask you a series of questions to serve you best. Finding out where you are, who you are, and what is happening is one of the most important steps to get emergency services moving quickly to you. I ask you to please remember that although they may not seem important at the time, ANY question a Communications Officer asks you is helpful to assist you quicker. These various questions offer insight and further detail on the reason you are calling. Remember – our Communications Officers cannot see what you see. By providing as much detail as possible, answering questions, and staying on the phone, you can help us be as efficient as possible.
Our Communications Officers aren’t only picking up 9-1-1 calls. They are also the ones typing up the details of what’s happening and dispatching emergency services to you. Plus, they also run our non-emergency lines! If you are in a situation where you believe you need a deputy, but it is NOT an urgent matter, you can call our non-emergency line. This is helpful in situations such as non-violent civil disputes, lost animals, reporting crime tips (that aren’t an active situation), non-urgent medical issues, complaints, and more. By calling this number for needs that don’t require immediate attention, you are helping keep our 9-1-1 lines clear and available for those in situations that are urgent.
Our Communications Officers are absolute heroes. Without them, our deputies would not be able to get the information they need to assist you. They are the ones who keep callers calm in alarming situations and give everything they can. I am extremely grateful for all of my Communications Officers. They make me proud every single day.
Does this sound like a career that interests you? We’re currently hiring Communications Officers! If you’re interested in applying, go to our website www.sheriffcitrus.org and click the “Join Our Team” tab to view all of the requirements and qualifications, or you can call 352-726-4488.
Mike Prendergast is the sheriff of Citrus County
