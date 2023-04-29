When I was a kid, the Beverly Hills community was a vibrant little village. Full of retired and semi-retired people, Beverly Hills boasted some of the most active people I’ve ever met with social calendars that would rival any popular high school student today.
The number of clubs and civic organizations was truly impressive. Everyone had a place to belong and a place to serve. And when the community came together for their many annual festivals, the exposure to history, culture, and the arts was bar-none.
Growing up, my mom worked for the community’s newspaper and I spent many a weekend throughout the year tagging along as my mom helped to put on these events. I chalked the streets for the Christmas parade, passed out water to festival volunteers, and ran countless messages back and forth to people during the various jamborees because we didn’t yet have the benefit of the ubiquitous cell phone.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I absolutely loved this element of my childhood. I got to meet some of the most fascinating people, eat some of the most amazing food, and be a part of a group of people that genuinely cared about their neighbors.
One of the most important things that I experienced during that time, though, was the opportunity to meet World War II veterans and Holocaust survivors who had retired in Beverly Hills.
I couldn’t have known the impact their words and stories would have on me. Rarely do kids understand the immensity of moments like that when they are sitting in them. But looking back I realize what a privilege it was to be in the presence of people who had experienced and survived one of the most devastating events in human history; to hear their grief and their sorrow; to see their hope for a better future.
The loss of these moments is one of the many casualties of our hyper-individualized and technology-obsessed society. The art of community gets drowned out. We no longer celebrate the structures that create this kind of environment. We do not make the time or the space to build these relationships. We often cannot abide the silence that it takes to truly listen.
And when it comes to the stories of the 16.3 million Americans who served in World War II, time is quickly robbing us of whatever opportunities we may have left.
But there’s a silver lining for Florida. Of the 167,284 American veterans who are still alive, 14,823 of them live in the state. That’s the second-highest population in the country. Florida is home to one of the highest numbers of Holocaust survivors, as well. As of 2021, that number was just around 1,000 in the Tampa Bay area.
That means there is still time to honor them, to hear their stories, and to celebrate their lives.
Sometimes one of the greatest gifts we can give someone is to genuinely listen to their stories. More often than not, though, what the listener receives is an equal, if not greater, reward.
In a time when we could use more contemplative reflection than self-interested commentary, sharing the stories and lives of people who faced the magnitude of that kind of evil would do us all some good.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.