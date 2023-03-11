In October, I made my staunch support known for the bipartisan effort initiated by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and 16 other attorneys general urging President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction – and I remain united with them on this fight to protect America’s citizens. This past weekend, Sen. Rick Scott dispatched a press release detailing a nine-point approach in response to the fentanyl crisis, including a Senate Resolution to designate Feb. 26 to March 4, 2023, as ‘‘National Fentanyl Awareness Week.’’ I am grateful for Sen. Scott’s leadership on this important issue.
Illicitly manufactured and distributed fentanyl continues to be the deadliest drug threat facing our nation. So deadly, in fact, that its reign of terror is not just something you read about or see on the news, it is something you see right here on the streets of our county. Based upon the quantity of fentanyl seized by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office over the past couple of years, there was enough fentanyl on our streets to kill over 786,825 people, which is nearly five times the size of our population. Moreover, during the last couple of months of calendar year 2022, Florida law enforcement officers seized enough fentanyl to kill the state’s entire population of more than 22 million citizens.
On Jan. 19, my team arrested a longtime dealer, 40-year-old Matthew Mullins, in Homosassa after he was found in possession of 51 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop – that is enough to kill 25,000 people. I want you to think about that for a minute – less than 2 ounces can kill THOUSANDS of people, and as an airborne substance, it could reach anyone.
Every American citizen, if they are unaware, should know the unembellished truth about illicit fentanyl. To start, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. For purposes of illustration, the photo above represents a lethal dose of fentanyl – just two milligrams. This unlawfully manufactured synthetic opioid comes in many forms, from liquid to powder and, most recently, multicolored pills manufactured specifically to target young Americans. Additionally, many people are unaware that an illegal drug they are purchasing could be laced with fentanyl – a common practice for dealers trying to market their products as “purer,” or as providing a better high to attract more buyers – contributing to the significant rise in the death toll in overdose cases. When we look at weapons of mass destruction like fentanyl, the peril is real, the threat is deadly, and the consequences have a rippling effect in our society.
By classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, the Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration would be required to coordinate a response with other agencies, including the Department of Defense. This would, in turn, bring about new discussions and present new options for fighting the opioid epidemic in our nation, disrupting the drug trafficking trade, and paving the way for harsher punishments for those found in possession of fentanyl.
The potency of this drug alone, not to mention in the hands of one malicious and ill-intended person, is reason enough to justify the fear of this drug and its potential to for weaponization. As Attorney General Moody stated in her letter to the president, fentanyl is claiming a record number of lives across the country and continues to flow freely through our borders. Near the end of last year, I had the opportunity to visit our U.S. border with Mexico along with Col. Justin Ferrara, Sheriff Al Neinhuis – president of the Florida Sheriffs Association – and Sheriff Bill Leeper, thanks to a gracious invite from our congressman, Gus Bilirakis. While there, we received substantive updates about the increasing number of drug seizures reported by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, toured the U.S. Customs ports of entry in Nogales, Arizona, spoke with Border Patrol Agents, and met with Cochise County, Arizona, Sheriff Mark Dannels and his staff. To the person, there was universal agreement about the growing illegal drug problem, the existential threat fentanyl poses, and how drug trafficking is negatively affecting the entire country.
Thankfully, our great governor – Ron DeSantis – and our outstanding Congressman – Gus Bilirakis – are listening and taking action. Last year, Gov. DeSantis signed into law HB 95, which enhances penalties for the sale and distribution of opioids in Florida, including fentanyl. In a press release, he let it be known that “While the Biden administration has failed to stop the flow of dangerous drugs, including fentanyl, across our southern border, we are taking action in Florida to lower both the demand and the supply of illicit and illegal drugs.”
In response to the growing threat fentanyl poses to the people of Citrus County, CCSO began the process of equipping each deputy with double the standard issue of Naloxone (Narcan) as of last year. In addition, we have placed naloxone in all of our buildings, and we have conducted training for all of our employees – no matter their agency position – in recognizing the signs of, and taking action against, an opioid overdose.
I have traveled to our nation’s capital for seminars, sat with federal, state, and local representatives, and joined round-table discussions sharing these facts and continuing to do everything in my power to protect our citizens from the illicit fentanyl. I urge you to review Attorney General Moody’s plan, which has specific steps for the federal government to follow, and then review Sen. Scott’s nine-point approach in response to the fentanyl crisis.
Once you have armed yourself with the facts, I ask that you personally contact Gov. DeSantis, our member of Congress – Gus Bilirakis, our senators – Rick Scott and Marco Rubio – and, most importantly, President Biden to express your concerns over the fentanyl crisis. Our nation is at risk, our state is at risk, and our county is at risk, so we must take action before it is too late.
Mike Prendergast is the sheriff of Citrus County.
