Prendergast

In October, I made my staunch support known for the bipartisan effort initiated by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and 16 other attorneys general urging President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction – and I remain united with them on this fight to protect America’s citizens. This past weekend, Sen. Rick Scott dispatched a press release detailing a nine-point approach in response to the fentanyl crisis, including a Senate Resolution to designate Feb. 26 to March 4, 2023, as ‘‘National Fentanyl Awareness Week.’’ I am grateful for Sen. Scott’s leadership on this important issue.

Illicitly manufactured and distributed fentanyl continues to be the deadliest drug threat facing our nation. So deadly, in fact, that its reign of terror is not just something you read about or see on the news, it is something you see right here on the streets of our county. Based upon the quantity of fentanyl seized by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office over the past couple of years, there was enough fentanyl on our streets to kill over 786,825 people, which is nearly five times the size of our population. Moreover, during the last couple of months of calendar year 2022, Florida law enforcement officers seized enough fentanyl to kill the state’s entire population of more than 22 million citizens.

