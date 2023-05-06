I want to thank Chronicle Editor Jim Gouvelis for publishing his own note about the difference between public relations and public information. I do believe in the importance of public relations and information – that is why I have a Community Relations team to disseminate information to the public in an accurate and timely fashion. Same as any other sheriff’s office in the state.

I am incredibly grateful for my team, who work long hours, can pivot tasks at the drop of a dime and, more importantly, always have our citizens at the forefront of anything they do. Whether it’s to share safety tips, highlight programs and services we offer, or even clarify crosswalk laws after a concerned citizen reaches out – this team works around the clock to help us achieve our vision to make Citrus County the safest community in Florida. I cannot even begin to express the overwhelming amount of responsibilities they have on their shoulders and the enormous work they do so as humble public servants.

