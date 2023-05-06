I want to thank Chronicle Editor Jim Gouvelis for publishing his own note about the difference between public relations and public information. I do believe in the importance of public relations and information – that is why I have a Community Relations team to disseminate information to the public in an accurate and timely fashion. Same as any other sheriff’s office in the state.
I am incredibly grateful for my team, who work long hours, can pivot tasks at the drop of a dime and, more importantly, always have our citizens at the forefront of anything they do. Whether it’s to share safety tips, highlight programs and services we offer, or even clarify crosswalk laws after a concerned citizen reaches out – this team works around the clock to help us achieve our vision to make Citrus County the safest community in Florida. I cannot even begin to express the overwhelming amount of responsibilities they have on their shoulders and the enormous work they do so as humble public servants.
Now, I would not expect the new editor to fully understand the operations and workload of my PIOs despite his 40 years in the news business and his brief period as a PIO for Haines City, a community that has one-sixth the population of Citrus County. But what I do know – the editor is well versed in profits – driving readers to his paper and traffic to his news website. Anyone in the media profession knows that arrests and crime are the driving factors in news stories; that’s the grim reality. You want to sell more papers and get more online subscribers; that’s your business – public safety is mine.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office prides itself in keeping the public informed when their safety or security may be affected. We are the only entity providing information that has taken an oath to provide the truth and is governed by law to do so. Maybe the editor needs to remember that we are blessed to live in the most transparent state regarding public records. Or perhaps the editor simply does not understand public records laws, but that is okay because I am here to help.
While the editor and his staff are not held accountable by public record laws, my agency is. We will not release information that is confidential, or exempt, or that we reasonably believe would revictimize the victims in our cases. Take the ATV shooting incident Saturday night that the editor so haphazardly pointed out. Our office responded immediately to this incident and took an individual into custody for firing a firearm at three individuals riding on an ATV shortly before midnight (two of the three victims were juveniles).
As stated, this incident was isolated with no threat to the public – our main concern was the welfare of the victims involved, contacting the parents of the juveniles, and securing all potential weapons. I regret to inform the editor that updating him personally was not a priority when this incident occurred.
However, the editor did email our community relations team, asking, “Do you have anything involving ATV riders and gunfire?” Without further prompting, we responded yes; there was an incident on Saturday evening with an arrest. We will go ahead and send the arrest affidavit and mugshot for this case – which we did. It was not until a day later that the editor followed up on this case to ask additional questions, which we supplied answers for even if it did not fit the editor’s schedule.
While those responses may have been different from what a “for-profit” business would hope for, they were professional and were in accordance with Chapter 119, Public Records Laws and Marsy’s Law. Hence, the reason for the delay in responding to any request for records – our standard procedure is to redact this information, send it to our records department for final review, and then release it. A vital safeguard to ensuring we are upholding the laws governing public records.
However, I will say this, I am incredibly thankful we did not have to notify the families of the victims involved that their loved ones were senselessly murdered. I am equally grateful that our agency’s response resulted in the quick arrest of the individual responsible and the removal of the only two firearms in his possession. And rest assured, I will be as equally thankful when our remarkable State Attorney’s Office prosecutes this case to get justice for the victims involved.
Again, I do not expect the editor to understand this. However, for further clarification, arrests and crimes in our county are regularly updated on our website for public consumption. Realtors, teachers, and every one of our citizens alike use this information. That is why we provide it as a service to our community. Now it may not be a searchable database like the editor would like; however, it is what is reasonably achievable for our agency within our severely constrained resources and serves the singular purpose of informing our citizens.
Speaking of providing information to our community, why yes, the editor is correct. We use any available platforms to push out various messages to the public from our office – including our social media accounts. Why? Because it’s free, and we know a large majority of our citizens follow us. Maybe not all, as the editor mentioned, but if the Chronicle truly shares the same mission and vision as our office concerning public safety as they claim to, I wholeheartedly believe they would share the vital information we release to inform citizens without charging them.
We encourage our community to look to our office for information, not only to remain informed about our operations or significant events but to take action when needed. For instance, if a dangerous suspect is on the loose in a neighborhood or a road is closed due to a traffic accident. We send out push notifications via our CCSO App or alerts via our emergency notification system, AlertCitrus, to inform the public. Best of all, these avenues our Community Relations team utilizes to push out information to the public do not cost a dime for citizens to retrieve. There’s no subscription cost or fee to obtain. We don’t rely on a media outlet for coverage but genuinely appreciate the media for helping us to share this vital information.
This is also the case for the recent school threats we have unfortunately experienced in our county. The second we are notified of a potential threat, we work diligently with our partners at the school district to investigate the threat and make proper notifications to parents/guardians. As would any community expect and deserve. The editor mentioned in his article the potential threat to Citrus Springs Elementary School on April 20 and the lack of information. Did he not get the media alert with our news release that was sent out that day? He did because he is on our distribution list and was individually emailed our release. Sadly, he saw no reason to share it across all their platforms. Maybe some paid advertisements took precedence; I don’t know – again, public safety versus for-profit ways of operating. Yet, thank you to our other media partners, like News Channel 8, Bay News 9, and Tampa Bay 10, who did provide coverage to help reach all of our citizens.
As the elected Sheriff of Citrus County, I serve my community. I have been working diligently to put my best foot forward in mending relations with our local media and will continue to do so – even to my dismay when an editor has an “it’s my way or the highway” mentality.
Your Sheriff’s Office must point out, when necessary, when a “for-profit” business is attempting to intimidate a public entity to serve in a fashion that benefits them, not the general public.
P.S. Thanks for covering the death of politician turned TV ringmaster Jerry Springer on the front of today’s paper. I guess covering our community’s vehicle burglaries stats so far this year didn’t make the cut. For your information, so far in 2023, there have been 67 vehicle burglaries. 90 percent of those vehicles were left UNLOCKED. It would be greatly appreciated if you could remind your audience to lock their doors.
Mike Prendergast is the sheriff of Citrus County
