I had to take out the trash today, but first I checked for bears. It doesn’t take a lot of time to check for bears. Bears are obvious. Rats hide. Bears just stand there like big children’s toys that can swallow your entire head.

But recently, the part of the state where I live is being invaded by bears who are coming east from their traditional forest homes to frolic among the garbage cans and bird feeders.

