A few months ago I hurt my shoulder and thought I’d never have use of that arm again.
Instead, I saw a chiropractor and over time he fixed it, good as new.
Wish it were that simple for my mind.
I suffer through periodic bouts of depression. Not in a bad mood, or woe is me. But extreme darkness where it seems there is no way out.
Fortunately, there are long breaks between these episodes and each time I hope it’s the last. I haven’t had a serious attack in a few years and I’m thankful for that.
We’re having plenty of conversations these days in Citrus County about mental illness and addiction. Man, it is rampant.
I could rattle off a bunch of statistics but that’s like putting data on alcoholism. Does it really matter how many active drunks we have in the county? One is too many.
Same for mental illness. It’s in our schools, work places, at home and on the road.
A little about my story.
Many years ago I was suffering through terrible clinical depression. I saw an Inverness psychiatrist, the highly respected Dr. Parmandand Gurnani, who through a combination of medication and weekly visits, helped me see through my fog to clear days once again.
Mental illness is such a mystery. If there’s one part of my body I thought I could trust, it’s the brain. I fall and break my arm, my brain protects me from further damage by sending intense pain waves if I try to move the arm.
Depression and mental illness work just the opposite. The brain tells me there’s nothing wrong, it’s all me, no one likes me, I’m better off alone and the world would be much better without me in it.
In my 12-step meetings, I often hear alcoholism is a disease that tells me I don’t have a disease. That’s mental illness. The ultimate bait and switch. We learn to trust our brains and then the insidious disease turns that around on us and everyone seems suspicious.
A few years ago I went through a traumatic personal event. It took months and the pressure piled up and up. Finally, it broke open and I spent part of a New Year’s Day hiding from my loved ones and sheriff’s deputies because I was convinced they meant to lock me up.
In time, with proper counseling and prayer (BIG on the prayer), the anxiety went away and I’m a pretty happy fellow these days.
I mention all this not to call attention to myself but to the issue. Mental illness is everywhere and it’s often well hidden.
The other day I attended the monthly meeting of NAMI-Citrus. NAMI is the National Alliance on Mental Illness and NAMI-Citrus is celebrating its 23rd anniversary on Monday.
I was there at the invitation of executive director Cindi Fein because of my association with Club Recovery of Citrus County, which hosts 12-step meetings in Hernando (clubrecoveryofcitruscounty.com).
NAMI-Citrus hosts events and classes. It has a ton of materials to help friends and loved ones recognize warning signs of those they suspect of mental illness, and what to do about it. Check out the website: namicitrus.org.
There’s a big political discussion taking place about the LifeStream Baker Act campus that’s planned for Lecanto. Oddly, NAMI-Citrus is not at that table. Seems like we’re bearing down on the politics of this facility and not inviting Citrus County experts to share the experiences of actual people who suffer from mental illness.
The Baker Act facility is a priority, no doubt. But so is the conversation. We as a community should embrace this challenge and aim for real solutions, not politics.
Our neighbors are suffering silently nearby. They need to know we’re here.
Mike Wright retired from the Chronicle in August 2021 after 34 years of writing about Citrus County politics. He is publisher of the daily blog Just Wright Citrus, which can be found on Facebook or justwrightcitrus.com.
