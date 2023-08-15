Brooke Taylor

Recent reports of Chinese malware compromising the Department of Defense military network are revealing but hardly shocking. China’s People’s Liberation Army technological and cyber-capabilities posed a national security risk for the United States for decades. Historically, China prefers to conduct gray zone operations under conventional warfare’s threshold to achieve its national security objectives.

The more significant and more pressing concern for the United States and its allies is the overt and increased willingness of the Chinese Communist Party to steer away from its typical veiled methods of secrecy and to reveal its egregious and passive-aggressive actions. The United States cannot afford to miss the strategic signaling – the Chinese are not coming; they are here.

Brooke Taylor serves on the board of directors for the Athenai Institute. She is founder and CEO of Defending Our Country, and a distinguished faculty for Missouri State University’s Defense and Strategic Studies Program. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

