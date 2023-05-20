Just so you know, I don’t have a dog in this hunt.
I neither reside in Ozello nor am I a camper.
It’s doubtful my life will change one iota whichever way the County Commission decides on the Sunshine RV zoning case, known as the Fishcreek Glampground.
But it sure has my attention. And it should have yours.
You may have seen the county Planning and Development Commission, for the second time, voted overwhelmingly against the Fishcreek Glampground. It goes to the County Commission for a final vote on June 20.
I’m not going to rehash it. Somebody wants to put a new campground on an old campground site and many Ozelloians aren’t happy about it.
It’s more than the old “not in my backyard” syndrome. Citrus County residents are nervous about seeing new development and growth, and they’re concerned that their traditional way of life is being threatened.
During a break in the May 11 County Commission public hearing on the Sugarmill Woods apartments, a meeting that needed two rooms to hold the residents who showed up against it, I told a commissioner this was the biggest vote of her political career.
The board that night voted 5-0 against the apartments, citing compatibility issues. Ozello residents have the same argument. Should they expect the same result?
Let’s break it down some.
First off, this is more than zoning; it’s a comprehensive plan change. That means a policy call.
Regular readers of my Just Wright Citrus blog are familiar with the insistence on smart policy. Not the world’s most exciting subject, but it’s policy that makes the trains run on time.
A county government with well-thought policy, reflective of community standards, encouraged by public input and results at the ballot box, will present a clear roadmap and how to get there.
The comprehensive plan is the county’s growth roadmap. Right now that roadmap says these Ozello lands are low-intensity coastal lakes, meaning they’re not ripe for development. It would allow three houses on the applicant’s 17 acres. It is surrounded by conservation and more low-intensity residential.
The request would change the comprehensive plan to an RV park/campground designation – in this case, 68 sites for primitive camping, RVs and glamping.
That’s a huge difference. Pretty much going from nothing to something.
So before county commissioners start focusing on the details, they might first decide whether they want ANY increase in development in Ozello other than what current zoning standards allow. I’ve covered this in my blog. Should Ozello, surrounded by the fragile St. Martin’s Marsh estuary, be shielded from upzoning?
That is not an easy call because of the message it sends. Josh Wooten, president/CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, presented a point well worth considering.
Wooten said he gets it that people are nervous. But the County Commission, he said, can’t simply say no to every decent development that comes down the pike because we’re afraid of being run over by people.
Here’s why: Citrus County won’t be everyone’s favorite destination forever. We have seen what happens when a nervous County Commission starts saying yes to projects for economic reasons. That’s why we’re king of dollar stores.
If quality development wants to land in our county, we should encourage it. Saying no just to say no may be popular with voters but it’s not leadership.
On the other hand, one thing I know about zoning is once that big toe gets in the door then all future bets are off. Ozello residents are rightly concerned that approving this comprehensive plan change for campgrounds would set a precedent that will never be walked back.
This hearing was filled with good points on all sides. I hope commissioners view the video because it’s worth a close look.
Remember how I told a commissioner two weeks ago that the Sugarmill vote was her biggest?
June 20 comes a bigger one. And more will follow. That’s our reality today. One huge zoning decision after another.
Citrus County is a destination. County commissioners are the gatekeepers, charged with protecting us, welcoming newcomers and guiding Citrus County’s prosperity. At the same time.
That balance has never been so delicate.
Mike Wright retired from the Chronicle in 2021 after 34 years of writing about Citrus County politics. Contact him at just wrightcitrus@gmail.com.
