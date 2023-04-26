Antony Davies

The tax code has become so convoluted and the ramifications of erring so onerous that tax preparers have become almost a priestly class of intercessors between the IRS and taxpayers. And yet, most of us are simply report numbers that the IRS already has. Filing our taxes is less about reporting our incomes than providing the IRS free secretarial support. This cesspool of confusion delivers a cornucopia of benefits to lawyers, tax accountants, favored industries, lobbyists and politicians.

In part, the tax code is a make-work program. Congress digs legal holes, and we pay lawyers and accountants to fill them in again. Favored industries and lobbyists benefit more subtly. The more intricate the tax code, the easier it is for politicians to hand out favors without attracting attention. Industries pay lobbyists to encourage politicians to create special tax favors, and politicians receive political and financial support from the industries. This symbiotic relationship thrives in an environment of complexity.

