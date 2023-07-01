The Supreme Court delivered an incredibly important ruling this past week – a little birthday present to America, if you will.
In an attempt to usurp power from the people and place it in the hands of state legislatures, proponents of what is known as the “independent state legislature” theory read a particular clause in the Constitution, known as the Elections Clause, as a guarantee that state legislatures hold the final say on federal elections. The Elections Clause states that state legislatures have the power to set the “times, places and manner” of elections.
Proponents of the independent state legislature theory claim that this clause means that the power to make elections rules lies strictly with the state legislatures and no one else. In essence, this means that no other arm of the government – no courts, no election administrators, no governors – could change a state legislature’s actions concerning federal elections.
In a vote of 6-3, the Supreme Court shut that down.
On the outside it seemed like a straightforward gerrymandering case. But it’s actually much more than that.
Moore v. Harper involved a 2021 voting map drawn by the North Carolina legislature that was rejected by the state Supreme Court as gerrymandered and grossly partisan. Essentially, it had drawn district lines that would have given a relatively evenly divided political state a seriously lopsided Republican slant. A map that should have looked more like seven Republican seats and seven Democratic seats, was suddenly, under the redrawn map, 10 seats to four seats in favor of the Republican Party.
When the state Supreme Court rejected the map, a new one was drawn by court-appointed experts and the results of the election looked much like the state’s evenly divided electorate.
Several Republican lawmakers sought to put the rejected map back into play and raised a lawsuit asserting that, according to the independent state legislature theory, the court had no right to strike down the voting map. Based on a particularly obscure reading of the Elections Clause, they claim that no authority is higher than the state legislature when it comes to federal elections.
So what the Supreme Court really decided last week was who actually has the power to oversee federal elections. By ruling that the power of state legislatures is not ultimate, the Supreme Court preserved the checks and balances that are so foundational to the Constitution.
Had the decision gone the other way, it would have made it incredibly easy for state legislatures to defy norms and regulations in order to keep a particular party in power. And no other government official would have been able to step in and question the rewriting of election law.
Even more than that, in states that have a supermajority in the state legislatures and governor’s offices, but often are swing states in national elections, this would allow those lawmakers to simply overrule or disregard election decisions they didn’t like.
That would be devastating to democracy.
The Supreme Court did well to pretty decisively make the case that the independent state legislature theory has no place in American government. It isn’t in the Constitution, it has no historical or court precedent, and it ignores both state and federal laws that allow courts to send gerrymandered district maps back to state legislatures for fairer and more accurate results.
By rejecting the theory, the Supreme Court made it plain that American government rests on the system of checks and balances the writers of the Constitution so clearly wove into the framework of our government. As Chief Justice John Roberts wrote: “The Elections Clause does not insulate state legislatures from the ordinary exercise of state judicial review.”
The clarity of the decision helps to fend off the kind of chaos in our elections that would further undermine American confidence in our system. It also keeps federal elections out of the hands of state legislators and keeps them in the hands of the people, where they belong.
So Happy Birthday, America! The Supreme Court has given us a great birthday present – the safekeeping of our electoral process.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
