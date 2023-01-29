It’s an honor to present the 2023 State of the City of Crystal River. We are in very exciting times in our community. Your local city government is working hard to move our community forward, maintain our unique character and quality of life, and improve our wonderful city. 2022 was a very busy and productive year. Here are some of the highlights we accomplished.
2022 year in review
Lobbied and received $3 million from the state for King’s Bay Riverwalk
Rehabbed our historic water tower
Eliminated bureaucratic golf cart registrations
Renamed Eighth Avenue to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue
Bought a new sewerage pump out boat with a state grant to ensure boats in our bay do not pump out harmful environmental contaminants
Worked with the buyers of the Crystal River Mall property on a substantial redevelopment of the site
Annexed King’s Bay in its entirety to ensure uniform rules throughout the bay
Forgave all 2022 Business License tax fees for business registrations in the city
Refurbished mausoleums at one of our city cemeteries
Overhauled Hunters Springs Park rules to ensure Hunters Springs Park is a safe and family friendly environment
Replaced all of our water meters throughout the city
Completed the refurbishment of our historic pumphouse
Adopted a new ordinance prohibiting “floatells” – renting of boats as hotel rooms. This was a preventative measure to ensure King’s Bay would not fill up with rented overnight houseboats on our waterways.
Received a $200,000 grant for a resiliency vulnerability study and began work on the study. This will enable the city to acquire substantial funding from the state and federal government on flood and sea level rise issues.
Designed, approved, and set in place a special act for an entertainment district approved by the state Legislature. This will allow open containers of alcohol in certain areas of the city.
Completed the construction on Indian Waters phase 1, applied and received a grant that will pay almost all of the customers connection costs.
Going into 2023, we are focused on numerous areas, and will continue to build on the momentum that we have created. Over this next year, we will address the following:
2023 looking forward
Centennial Celebration – plan for and celebrate the city’s 100 year anniversary
The city will celebrate its 100 year anniversary on July 3, 2023. We plan on 100 days of celebration that the entire city can be proud of, culminating with a huge event on July 3, 2023
Complete the resurfacing of 7 miles of city streets
The City Council has pledged on giving back to the community in the form of capital projects. The city plans on commencing a citywide resurfacing program in early 2023 to include the resurfacing of over 50 city streets in need of new pavement. Every single road rated marginal or worse in the city will be resurfaced.
Complete Riverwalk permitting and have it out for public bid by years end.
The concept of a Riverwalk has been discussed for over 30 years. The first phase, constructed over 20 years ago sat until 2018 when finishing the Riverwalk was made a priority. The final phase has been designed and is currently being permitted. The city will complete the permitting and bid the project for construction in 2023.
Begin construction of Northwest First Avenue parking lot
The city is experiencing a renaissance in economic activity. With this comes the need for public parking. We are currently under design for an upgraded parking lot on Northwest First Avenue and will begin construction in 2023.
Plan for on-street parking downtown
Along with off street parking lots, the city will benefit from the establishment of on street parking. In 2023, the city will accomplish the necessary planning and design for on street parking in downtown Crystal River.
Proceed with King’s Bay Park modifications
In 2021, the city consolidated commercial kayak launches to King’s Bay Park. A master plan has been adopted for improvements to King’s Bay Park for an upgraded kayak facility which will be designed and permitted this year.
Permit and design for WWTP Improvements (Water Quality)
They city’s wastewater treatment plant was constructed prior to current day water quality standards. In 2023, the city will complete permitting for an upgraded wastewater treatment plant with an eye towards improving water quality in the overall King’s Bay watershed.
Obtain funding for Crystal River City Hall design and permitting
The Crystal River City Hall was constructed in 1969, 53 years ago. City Hall is subject to flooding. The city will be pursuing funding for the first phase of constructing a new City Hall to include money for design and permitting.
Continue with the efforts to clean up King’s Bay (navigation and restoration)
The city, in partnership with the state of Florida and Save Crystal River, will continue its efforts to manage at-risk and derelict boats that have littered the bay, as well as continuing support for sea grass restoration.
Complete the re-write of the city’s land development code
In 2022, the city completed a one of a kind community wide civic master plan, giving the city a vision 25-50 years into the future. This year, the city will update its land development code to provide the tools to implement the plan.
Take the next step in addressing the derelict Crystal Plaza
The Crystal Plaza, now known as the “579 building” is a blight on the city. The city will continue efforts to entice the current, or future, owner to redevelop the site.
Upon completion of the U.S. 19 widening, begin the process for landscaping U.S. 19
The FDOT will be wrapping up the widening of U.S. 19 in the summer of 2023. The city wishes to begin the process of beatification of U.S. 19 by establishing landscaping within the medians. In 2023, the city will pursue grants for the design and installation of decorative landscaping.
Address overcrowding at Hunters Springs Park
Hunters Springs Park is the only public landward access to a freshwater spring. The park has become overwhelmingly popular for both city and non-city residents to the point where daily overcrowding is the norm. The city has addressed this by establishing certain rules designed to help those using the park the ability to enjoy it. The city plans on continuing to address the overcrowding at Hunters Springs Park in the coming year.
I want to thank our city staff for the great work they do and the dedication they have for Crystal River. I also want to thank our City Council, it is truly a team effort, and we are blessed with a wonderful council that works together with a common goal; to improve Crystal River. Last and most importantly, I want to thank the citizens of our community, we are blessed to live in such a wonderful city, that folks from all over the world want to be a part of. We will continue to work hard for you and move Crystal River forward in 2023!
Joe Meek is the mayor of Crystal River.
