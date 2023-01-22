It is with a great deal of pleasure that I have the honor to present the 2022 Inverness State of the City.
Our Small Town Done Right has seen many endeavors come to fruition successfully. We most certainly achieved our goals, for not just 2022, but for years to come. Our slogan is plan, fund, execute. It is a proven methodology. We are staying in a secure position financially because of this guide that continues to make our city stay on track. Success is very important to us!
In community development:
The entertainment district was fully implemented and has changed the dynamic and created engagement of the downtown businesses. Communication, stability, and cooperation in both directions is very strong.
The Cares Act Event Grant Program was the catalyst for many wonderful events and activities in our city.
Our Valerie Theatre has blossomed, offering more live shows than movies. This was a council goal that was achieved in record time.
The community’s engagement is a wonderful feature for the program. Those engaged include Downtown Rotary, our Downtown Business Partnership, cultural arts, ROCCS, nonprofits and more.
The inaugural Big Bass Bluegrass & BBQ was a huge success.
The Inverness Country Jam was terrific with top entertainment.
And our July 3 Patriotic Evening with entertainment by Montgomery Gentry, followed by our famous fireworks set a new record for attendance over any single event in the history of Inverness.
Our medical arts district and corridor study commenced and will bring about much opportunity for the city’s economy as it continues into 2023.
In utilities:
Our septic-to-sewer program remains at the forefront of our focus in utility expansion and water quality. State Road 44 West has been brought to final design and bid with an award coming in February of 2023.
Our city has completed our system wide utility master plan for both water and sewer that will carry us into the next 30 years.
The roads in Inverness Heights look terrific as we completed the resurfacing of nearly 3 miles. Storm water and utility infrastructure occurred in tandem with this project. This particular project was the largest endeavor of our road improvement program to date. This is a well-funded annual program, so it will be continuing in the future.
Cultural arts:
A well thought-out constant focus on cultural arts has been front and center throughout this year.
Our community driven public arts program saw three wonderful projects completed. The city has shone with the refurbishing of our Cooter statues, the bike sculptures and the Big Belly artistic wrapped trash cans.
And I must add that we experienced a terrific community driven approach to programming at the Valerie Theatre, a truly cultural venue today with solid booking throughout 2023.
We enjoyed a wonderful revitalized art festival bigger and better than ever.
Depot District:
The Depot District experienced many firsts and milestone successes in 2022.
The Train Station opened with much success and fanfare on the day of our Patriotic Evening.
Market at the Depot has accelerated to over 90 venders from 20 or so the previous years. And records on visitors continue to be broken.
A new, and much needed, crosswalk into Liberty Park was introduced and is serving thousands with much appreciation expressed.
There has been a great focus on families and the younger set as we have set up a monthly Teens Night Out at the Depot, Movies in the Park, Light up the Lampposts, Light Up the Lake Family Fun Night at Liberty Park which included a Christmas Boat Parade and more. The involvement has been tremendous.
In the city:
Investment in Inverness has never been higher: We now have, or soon will have: Chilis, Capital City Bank, Culver’s, Chipoltle’s, 5 Minute Oil Change Take 5, and Woodspring Suites Hotel, to name a few.
On the horizon for 2023, we are waiting for Starbucks, Aldis, The Adams Building, and Joe’s Family Restaurant at their new location on U.S. 41.
On the residential side, we are experiencing new home starts on vacant lots, Wylde Palms is going strong, and Council approved a zoning change for an affordable housing project of 100 apartments for seniors to be named Longwood Gardens.
Inverness City Council set the city’s 2022-23 property tax rate at 7.7600 mils, reducing it for the third time in as many years.
The city continued to enjoy a very low crime rate in 2022 with the addition of a second community law enforcement officer.
Downtown Inverness formed its first Downtown Merchant’s Association, a business partnership, if you will. This organization is playing a greater role in the activities in downtown.
Our new Downtown Rotary Club put on the first annual Olde Fashoned Christmas event in conjunction with the merchants, city and county. This was an extremely successful event that raised over $16,000 for charities.
Council approved a new ordinance that will allow residents to own and house up to four hens in allowable back yards.
Yours truly was re-elected along with the election of newcomer, Crystal Lizanich. Council members Gene Davis and Linda Bega were automatically re-elected without competition.
Our intergovernmental cooperation is better than ever! Our partnerships are growing every day with, not only our county, but with the state of Florida and the federal government. It is with great pleasure that I can report that State Rep. Ralph Massullo and U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirackis have leased space in our buildings. We are very happy and honored that they chose our city.
In summing up, our city council, City Manager Eric Williams, and our staff, with so much history here in Inverness, are stronger than ever, being engaged in various facets of the community like never before.
Bob Plaisted is the mayor of the city of Inverness.
