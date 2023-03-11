Florida lawmakers are putting forward a lot of troubling bills this legislative session, but HB 733 is not one of them. In fact, it’s a bill that could make some incredible changes in student academic achievement.
Republican Rep. John Temple of Wildwood has sponsored a bill that would permanently change the start times for public middle and high schools, making them later to more accurately line up with the natural sleep rhythms of students.
The bill would prohibit middle schools from starting before 8 a.m. and high schools from starting before 8:30 a.m. According to state reports, 48 percent of Florida high schools start before 7:30 a.m. and 19 percent before 8 a.m.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), that’s a huge problem.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine asserts that teenagers from the ages of 13 to 18 should get 8 to 10 hours of sleep on a regular basis. Biologically, teenagers begin to feel sleepy far later in the evening than both younger children and their parents. So just forcing kids to go to bed earlier won’t solve the problem.
They need to actually sleep.
It isn’t just academics that take a hit when teenagers don’t get enough sleep. The issues run far deeper than brain fog in first period.
Students who don’t get sufficient rest, particularly during puberty, often are more likely to be overweight, suffer from depression, omit exercise and physical activity from their routines, and engage in risky, unhealthy behaviors like drinking, smoking or the use of illicit drugs.
It seems like a no-brainer to make school start times fall better in line with what is holistically better for our students.
Of course, nothing is ever as simple as it seems.
There’s a lot that goes into getting kids to and from school every day. Oftentimes, school districts share buses between high, middle, and elementary students. This is one of the reasons schools start at different times. The catch is that the work day isn’t going to follow a new school schedule. School transportation departments would have to figure out how to get kids to and from school in a way that works for the varying ages of students and the vast majority of working parents.
There’s also the question about extra-curricular activities. The later school starts the later after school athletics practices can begin. This pushes back the time students can do homework or study and also influences the school/life balance that students should have.
Delaying school start times for secondary school students definitely comes with obstacles. But they are obstacles our school leaders will have to overcome if we want our students to be at their best for the hours they are in the classroom.
A mandate like this, though, cannot come without extra funding to put programs and opportunities into place to make it feasible. More money will be needed to address the transportation problem. Major changes will need to be made to how the state conducts its athletic programs and other extracurricular activities. These programs are essential to the school experience but will need a redesign in order to make room for a later start time.
This is an important bill that will make an impact in the lives of our youth. But mandating new start times will not be enough. We will need strategic thinking and openness to new ideas if we’re going to be successful in restructuring the entire school day. And most importantly, the state legislature must put its money where its mouth is.
