My son is 7 and intensely into drawing dragons and playing chess. When he was 6, he lived in his pirate costume for several weeks. When he was 5, he was all about his Batman outfit, especially the black cape. When he was 4, he loved the story of King Richard the Lionheart. I’ve played along, sewing outfits and trying to call him by whatever name he wore at the time – he was adamant about being called “Richard” during Lionheart’s phase. When he was the pirate captain, he played the part by narrowing his eyes and slurring his speech by hiking his lower jaw to one side.

I mostly allow him to wear his costumes everywhere except school and church, but do I need to be more careful? When I was a kid, activists were more interested in achieving equality in the workforce or eradicating world hunger than ensuring kids cement their self-expression by the time they become teens. But nowadays, things are different.

