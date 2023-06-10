Years ago a friend of mine was talking about her graduation from graduate school. The phrase she used the most was “iterative process.”
It wasn’t until I started writing my own dissertation that I began to rankle at that phrase. It sounds harmless enough – the idea is that as you work through the research and analysis you repeat steps in order to get the best outcome. You constantly circle back and reconsider your data, connect it back to the literature, revise and revise until finally, your desired outcome is achieved.
Iterative processes can have great value. They can produce the best result because you are consistently and methodically revising the work that you are doing.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The key to the iterative process, though, is that what you get at the end is far better than what you started with. Ideally, your last iteration should be the best version of whatever it is you are offering.
So in a dissertation, the final rendering should be lightyears away from the first submission.
That same idea would hold true for something like, say a proposal for the creation of a Baker Act facility in Citrus County. Years of refining and revising a plan to give the community the kind of mental health care provisions it deserves should result in a first-class, top of the line approach.
Instead, what we’re getting is the first draft ... again.
Imagine what that would be like – years of work, multiple drafts, and the one that gets selected as the best was the very first one you ever submitted.
One of two things has gone drastically wrong here. Either you were fruitlessly put through the mental gymnastics of an “iterative process” when it wasn’t necessary or the draft that has been selected isn’t very good.
In the case of the Citrus County Baker Act facility, the latter makes absolutely no sense. So it must be the former – the first draft really was the real deal.
After years of changes and unnecessary delays in providing care, Citrus County has gone back to the initial proposal for its Baker Act facility. In essence, the county will give LifeStream Behavioral Center, the county’s mental health care provider, $2 million to build a facility on Lifestream’s own property and will bank on a $2 million promised provision from Hernando County to help with the cost.
County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard called it “a great deal.”
And he’s right. It is actually a great deal.
It’s always been a great deal. It was a great deal months and months ago when it was originally presented as a solution to the ridiculous system of sending Citrus residents all over the place to receive mental health care.
This “great deal” should have been accepted when it was originally proposed. Instead the Board of County Commissioners wasted countless hours and a lot of cash running through an iterative process that was completely unnecessary.
And they did it at a cost to Citrus County residents’ mental health and well-being.
Iterative processes can be very valuable things, but they aren’t necessary all the time. Due diligence is one thing. It was good and right to thoroughly research the viability of the plan. That research concluded a long time ago. What happened with the Baker Act facility was a far cry from due diligence, though.
At the next board meeting, it is imperative that the commissioners get off this hamster wheel of indecision and neglect that has been masquerading as an “iterative process” and take the “great deal” that has been handed to them.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.