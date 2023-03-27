I was surprised when I learned this January that an application had been filed last August to change the land use and zoning classifications on a 16 acre parcel bordering Fish Creek in Ozello to build a resort complex featuring 37 RV lots and 23 “glamping” cabins.
The property owners claim their project fits the county’s vision of responsible tourism, that they’ve been open and transparent about their plans, and that they’ve garnered broad support from the Ozello community. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Ozello residents have spent hundreds of hours of their time and retained legal counsel to challenge the developer’s requested changes, and fight a ridiculous proposal that should have been quickly dismissed by county staff.
I don’t live in Ozello and wouldn’t have to put up with 30 to 40 foot long motorhomes parading past my house at all hours and boom boxes blaring into the night. That’s not why I oppose the project.
I moved to Citrus County following a career administering fish, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs, got into kayak fishing and put in my yak hundreds of times along the Nature Coast. Because of its secluded beauty, extraordinarily diverse winter fishery and exceptional suitability for kayak anglers, Fish Creek quickly became one of my go-to places.
The owners purchased this low-lying property, certainly aware of its location in a coastal district having environmental characteristics sensitive to development, and in FEMA’s Highest Risk Flood and Velocity Zones, the most hazardous of the agency’s flood hazard categories.
In obvious anticipation of receiving approval for their development, the owners proceeded to clear mangroves and other plants from large portions of the site, including wetlands and areas of known gopher turtle habitat. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection recently inspected the site and found that more than 1,200 square feet of mangroves had been illegally cut, most right down to the ground. It is currently considering penalties and follow-up action.
It’s unlikely that the pipes transporting sewage from the glamping cabins to the proposed 10,000 gallon septic tank could be disconnected and safeguarded after receiving a warning to evacuate before the next big blow. The county is making good progress in its septic to sewer conversion program. Why risk installing an untested septic system that undoubtedly will leak nutrients from its vast drainage field into one of the most pristine watersheds on the Nature Coast, and into the adjoining St. Martins Marsh and Nature Coast Aquatic Preserves? We’re already experiencing beach closures caused by high coliform counts, and nutrient driven red tide blooms are creeping up along the coast.
The cabins resemble semi-permanent residential structures that would have to be disconnected from the sewage system, taken apart and transported out of harm’s way prior to approaching storms, which can arrive with little warning. Weather events like the 1993 no-name storm that wiped out a development at Pirates Cove and deposited several feet of water on the Fish Creek parcel are becoming more common. How could they possibly comply with FEMA’s floodplain regulations?
Imagine what it would be like when, not if, all the residents in the area, accompanied by a caravan of 60 or more groups of campers, most driving motorhomes, and several trucks hauling cabin parts need to evacuate. Imagine how one of the RV’s sliding into a ditch or two meeting head on would complicate getting out of town, and the health, safety and liability issues that would ensue with respect to folks left behind as a result.
Mike Wright had it right in his recent online diary entitled Only One Ozello to Call Our Own, noting that the real question to consider is whether Ozello, with its narrow winding roads, relatively untouched environment and prone-to-flood coastline should be kept as pristine as possible.
Coastal waterways face growing challenges from climate change, sea level rise and storm surge. Storms of the century are becoming annual events. When, if not now, will we place priority on protecting our remaining natural living shorelines and wetlands? When, if not now, will we begin prioritizing keeping nature in the Nature Coast?
