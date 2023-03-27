I was surprised when I learned this January that an application had been filed last August to change the land use and zoning classifications on a 16 acre parcel bordering Fish Creek in Ozello to build a resort complex featuring 37 RV lots and 23 “glamping” cabins.

The property owners claim their project fits the county’s vision of responsible tourism, that they’ve been open and transparent about their plans, and that they’ve garnered broad support from the Ozello community. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Ozello residents have spent hundreds of hours of their time and retained legal counsel to challenge the developer’s requested changes, and fight a ridiculous proposal that should have been quickly dismissed by county staff.

