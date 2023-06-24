When Duke Energy chose to permanently close their nuclear power plant in 2013, it was a watershed event for Citrus County. Prior to 2011, the plant had been a major economic driver. Close to 600 workers lost their jobs, and the county lost almost a third of its tax base as a result of the closure. As the county has learned, dependence on a one-dimensional economy places the county at peril. It is critical the county diversify its economy and leverage its assets.
Citrus County has two county-owned airports, Inverness Airport and Crystal River Airport, each of which have distinct attributes, histories and opportunities. Both airports have Fixed Based Operators (FBOs), which are each growing businesses that have made large investments in our community.
The FBOs operate our airports and provide a variety of services to the aviation community. For example, students travel from all over the world and the 50 states to attend flight school at these FBOs. For pilots, as well as their friends and families, these airports are sometimes their first glimpse of Citrus County and the opportunity to make a great first impression is important.
Crystal Aero Group’s owner, James Chen, has purchased a $90,000 state-of-the-art flight simulator to help train pilots at Crystal River Airport. He is also planning to relocate his avionics repair business to Citrus County from the existing location at Ocala Airport.
Right Rudder Aviation’s Andy Chan and Shavonna Reid have steadily grown their FBO business over the past five years at the Inverness Airport. They recruited a medical helicopter operation and partnered with aviation companies for aircraft sales and commercial pilot training. In fact, Right Rudder trained the first person in the United States to earn a private pilot’s license in an electric airplane, right here in Citrus County. They have also partnered with Withlacoochee Technical College to pursue grants for a commercial aviation hangar and Aircraft Mechanic Training Program.
At January’s Strategic Planning Retreat, the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) directed staff to make the airports a primary focus for economic development. Since that meeting, the following efforts and proposals have been made concerning the airports:
Economic Development Director Frank Calascione has secured a $10,000 grant from Duke Energy’s Office of Economic Development to help fund an analysis of revenue, expenses, operations and development potential of both airports. The analysis will consider the existing master plans for both airports and make recommendations for the growth of lines of business for each airport based on their unique attributes and industry standards. The analysis will be completed in approximately six months and can serve as a guide for future development.
The airports provided almost $20 million in economic output, according to a 2019 Florida Department of Transportation report. Just a few of the proposed investments listed below already in process are expected to generate over $200 million in additional annual GDP.
Proposed improvements:
Continued development of the 80-acre Inverness Airport Business Park.
Taxiway extension to the Inverness Airport Business Park.
Construction of an Inverness Airport Fire Station.
24,000- and 10,000-square-foot commercial hangars at the Inverness Airport.
24,000-square-foot commercial hangar at the Crystal River Airport.
The Florida Legislature allocated $9 million in this year’s state budget for the second phase of development for the Inverness Airport Business Industrial Park, which includes critical infrastructure needed for the completion of the project.
With Citrus County having designated only 1.2 percent of our land as general commercial and 0.6 percent for industrial/light industrial, thoughtful growth in those sectors is essential. While many airports around the country are space-limited by encroachment, Citrus County is blessed with abundant land at both airports. Additional future projects, like creating a second taxiway and additional hangars at Crystal River Airport and creating additional hangar complexes at the Inverness Airport, have great potential.
With the combined efforts of our community stakeholders, aviation businesses, and the BOCC, there is tremendous opportunity to generate significant economic impact and contribute to local quality of life by making our airports a true destination for visitors and residents alike.
If done right, this once-in-a-generation opportunity will provide a significant boost to economic development, tourism, and trade in Citrus County by providing high skill/high wage jobs, increasing tax revenues, and fostering the conservation of protected areas.
Steve Howard is the administrator for Citrus County.
