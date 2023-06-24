When Duke Energy chose to permanently close their nuclear power plant in 2013, it was a watershed event for Citrus County. Prior to 2011, the plant had been a major economic driver. Close to 600 workers lost their jobs, and the county lost almost a third of its tax base as a result of the closure. As the county has learned, dependence on a one-dimensional economy places the county at peril. It is critical the county diversify its economy and leverage its assets.

Citrus County has two county-owned airports, Inverness Airport and Crystal River Airport, each of which have distinct attributes, histories and opportunities. Both airports have Fixed Based Operators (FBOs), which are each growing businesses that have made large investments in our community.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.