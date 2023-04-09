The Governor signed on April 3, 2023, a new law that will become effective on July 1, 2023. The new law, titled, Public Safety, has been referred to by many as the “Constitutional Carry” law. There are many additional mandates in this law beyond allowing a person to lawfully carry a firearm concealed without first obtaining a permit.
Some of the new language in the law now mandates that sheriff’s assist private schools in providing access to a Guardian program, to aid in the prevention of active assailant incidents on private school premises. The previous language in the law required the Sheriff to provide access to a Guardian program for public schools and to provide training if the school board voted by a majority to implement a program. The new language now mandates that the Sheriff do the same for private schools.
A private school that has not voted or declined to implement a Guardian program may now request the Sheriff to establish a program for the purpose of training private school employees. It also states that if the Sheriff denies the request, the private school may contract with another sheriff’s office that provides the training. The private school is responsible for all training costs for the program.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
For the 2023 school year, there are 7 private schools serving approximately 1,320 students in K-12 grades in Citrus County.
I encourage all of these private schools to take advantage of this new law to enhance their school safety and security. Understanding that finding the budget to implement these programs can be fiscally expensive for some private schools, I urge the Sheriff to provide this training at the least cost possible. Only one private school in Citrus County has a contract with the Sheriff to provide a school resource deputy at their school. They now have an option to provide armed Guardians.
In 2018, the Florida Statutes pertaining to the Guardian program stated that a Sheriff, “if they choose,” can establish a Guardian program. This was the same year that the Citrus County School Board and the Sheriff had school safety contract negotiation conflicts as the school year was beginning after the sheriff refused to support the Guardian program.
In 2019, the Florida Statute language changed and “mandated” that the Sheriff support the Guardian program. Now, there are currently 9-armed public-school Guardians employed by the School Board assigned to all middle and high schools and the Academy of Environmental Science. These Guardians are armed security professionals that augment the sworn Citrus County School Resource Deputies.
There are currently 19 School Resource Deputies employed by the Sheriff’s Office assigned to each public elementary, middle, and high school in the Citrus County School District. This includes our alternative school, Renaissance Center, and Withlacoochee Technical College (WTC).
The safety of our children and staff at all schools, whether public or private, should not be diminished because of budget constraints or contract disputes.
I would hope that our Sheriff doesn’t have a repeat of the past performance, as our children, teachers and staff deserve the best protection we can provide them.
Calvin Adams retired in 2015 as the Colonel, Director of Law Enforcement for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) with more than 30 years of service. He has announced his intentions to run for the office of Citrus County Sheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.