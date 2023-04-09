The Governor signed on April 3, 2023, a new law that will become effective on July 1, 2023. The new law, titled, Public Safety, has been referred to by many as the “Constitutional Carry” law. There are many additional mandates in this law beyond allowing a person to lawfully carry a firearm concealed without first obtaining a permit.

Some of the new language in the law now mandates that sheriff’s assist private schools in providing access to a Guardian program, to aid in the prevention of active assailant incidents on private school premises. The previous language in the law required the Sheriff to provide access to a Guardian program for public schools and to provide training if the school board voted by a majority to implement a program. The new language now mandates that the Sheriff do the same for private schools.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.