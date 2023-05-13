I’m sitting in a County Commission meeting Thursday afternoon surrounded by Sugarmill Woods residents during a three-hour public hearing on apartments.
And thinking of my mom.
My family – four sisters, one brother and a gaggle of nieces, nephews and their kids – mostly still live within an hour’s drive of one another in Michigan.
Mom’s been gone for decades. Dad joined her a few years back.
Last Monday would have been their 75th wedding anniversary. It’s hard sometimes for me to look at their photo on the wall in my home and wonder if I’m living up to the example they set.
I know I should be writing today about the politics behind the apartment rezoning win. But the timing doesn’t work.
Instead I’ll talk about my favorite Mother’s Day.
A little background. I’m No. 4 of six kids. I was a thin, frightened child who had a hard time making friends. As I grew up, that fear turned inward and I began looking for means of escape, which I found in beer and whiskey.
I’m sober today, but my drinking was going strong after college and into my first job in Big Rapids, Michigan.
Mom needed heart surgery. I lived four hours away and drove down to Sterling Heights twice, only to have the procedures canceled both times.
The third time … well, you know where this is going. I stayed home. Mom called me the night before to make sure I was OK. My mom, hours before open-heart surgery, called her son to say goodnight.
It was about midway through the next day that I got the call from Dad. Mom never made it out of surgery. She was gone and I never would have the chance to show her the kind of son I could be.
I carried that guilt for years. It crept into my soul during dark nights when it was just me and the bottle.
Time went by and I started my sober life on July 6, 2006 (yay!). Through the 12-step process, we learn to turn our will over to God and do internal house cleaning, and that includes making amends to those we hurt.
But Mom was gone. How could I ever acknowledge the pain I caused her and express my desire to right the wrong?
That brings me to October a few years ago. Deb and I took a trip to Michigan so she could meet my family.
While there we drove to the cemetery where Mom is buried. It’s one of those where all the gravestones are flat on the ground, like plaques. I could never find my way around that place.
After wandering through the cemetery without a clue, Deb went to the office for a map. I kept strolling and, sure enough, found Mom’s grave.
I was standing there when Deb walked up.
“Hi Mom,” I said, looking down. “This is Deb. You’d like her.”
Then Deb said the most extraordinary thing to me:
“You know she’s not here.”
I looked at her.
“She’s not here,” Deb repeated. “She’s with the Lord.”
I knew that but no one had ever said it to me before. I felt an immediate sense of peace.
Then Deb said, “Why don’t we sit here on the grass and you tell me about your mom?”
And that’s what we did. I told her all about my mom, known to grownups as Mary. Her sweet disposition, sharp sense of humor, and a firm belief that God would work out whatever needs to be worked out.
I also talked about the pain I caused. Stealing from her purse, staying out well past midnight, coming home drunk at 17 years old. And the lies … my God … the lies. I spilled it all.
There, on that beautiful fall Michigan day, I made amends to my mom. She and the Lord have forgiven me. It remains one of the greatest days of my life.
To my wife Deb, four sisters, daughter Erin – and Mom in Heaven – enjoy this special Mother’s Day. God bless all moms.
Mike Wright retired from the Chronicle in 2021 after 34 years of writing about Citrus County politics. Contact him at justwrightcitrus@gmail.com.
