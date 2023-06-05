Marc Munroe Dion

{image}{imagePath}/tcms_purged/mpc_local/Adobe%20InDesign%20Documents/CR-CCD/06/A/Images/2023_06_06_CR-CCD_A_008/4f7541fc-c183-11ed-b89c-00163ec2aa77/4f7541fc-c183-11ed-b89c-00163ec2aa77.jpg{/imagePath}{photoCredit}{/photoCredit}

{caption}Marc Munroe Dion{/caption}

{/image}

She was killed in the bay of a car wash in the city where I live. The guy the cops say is on video stabbing and shooting her has entered a plea of “not guilty.” It’s a popular plea. She’s dead, and he’s in the can, and the district attorney seemed very sorry in his sound bite. There’s a picture of her and some big candles in glass jars at the scene. The car wash is open.

The law has its arms around the accused. There are huge books describing what will happen to him listing his rights as a defendant. Good. If you ever get arrested, you’re gonna want every right he has, and as many more as you can find.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.