David Reed

David Reed

Thanks to everyone for the positive feedback on our inaugural column, we appreciate our readers. And, to clarify, we are still the YMCA, the Y is just a short form – now used by almost everyone. It’s 2023, succinct is the way, I’m told by the cool kids.

Speaking of cool kids, we are looking forward to hosting some outstanding ones for our Youth Leadership Citrus initiative, which is modeled after the adult version, Leadership Citrus. As many of you may know, Leadership Citrus is an annual program designed to enhance the leadership potential of individuals living in our county who are involved in business, professional and community service activities.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.