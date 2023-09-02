Thanks to everyone for the positive feedback on our inaugural column, we appreciate our readers. And, to clarify, we are still the YMCA, the Y is just a short form – now used by almost everyone. It’s 2023, succinct is the way, I’m told by the cool kids.
Speaking of cool kids, we are looking forward to hosting some outstanding ones for our Youth Leadership Citrus initiative, which is modeled after the adult version, Leadership Citrus. As many of you may know, Leadership Citrus is an annual program designed to enhance the leadership potential of individuals living in our county who are involved in business, professional and community service activities.
We will host 22 youth for the six-month free program, which is led by a committee of community leaders tasked with planning out their individual day for their assigned month. Students will participate in a variety of activities such as learning about the economy in our county, the education system and will visit the supervisor of elections. The goal is to teach these students how to become great leaders and they will hopefully become our future Citrus County leaders. We are excited to start this October.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
If you are planning to start exercising, or using the Y for any reason, September is the perfect month with $0 join fee. It doesn’t get any better than zero. We have something for everyone with a variety of options ranging from activities for seniors to children and youth. Visit our website for more information. It’s listed at the end of this column.
A friendly reminder, no one is turned away from the Y. We are a charity serving people of all ages, backgrounds, abilities and incomes. Please reach out to us and learn more about our Financial Assistance program.
September is also the month when we remember those we lost on 9/11. We continue to pray for the departed, and their loved ones who are living with this irreplaceable loss for over two decades now. And, we continue to pray for the safety of our great country.
I also want to wish everyone a Happy Labor Day in advance. It is a time to stop, re-set, and enjoy family time. Please take the time to slow down and do just that.
David Reed is the Executive Director of the YMCA Suncoast. The Citrus Y is located at 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway/CR 486 Lecanto, FL 34461. For more information, to register or to donate to any of our programs, please visit our website: https://www.ymcasuncoast.org/locations/citrus-county-branch.`
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.