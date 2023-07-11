Taylor Millard

Taylor Millard

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, a Republican presidential contender, is leaning into criticism of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for leaking data from more than 250,000 consumers earlier this year.

News of the unauthorized data leak comes as CFPB Director Rohit Chopra is pursuing a new rule requiring lenders to collect far more information from small business borrowers, raising concerns about the security of that data.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.