Thanksgiving as a holiday is complicated.
I think it is one of those things that, unfortunately, works better in theory than in practice, at least in our society right now.
It isn’t the holiday itself – the idea of coming together with family and friends with the sole purpose of expressing gratitude – that is beautiful.
It’s complicated because of our culture. For one, we’ve stuffed it in a terrible time of the year. Let’s be honest, November and December have become the most insanely busy and stressful months of the year. It’s a lot of togetherness, Thanksgiving into Christmas. And for a people as broadly spread out as Americans tend to be, it’s a lot to pack into just a few weeks.
For some families, 11 months pass with very little communication and virtually no physical proximity and then in the span of four weeks, these same people are pushed to their familial capacities.
I used to work at Starbucks when I was in grad school and Thanksgiving was always the best holiday to work. Tips were amazing – mostly because people were so grateful that they had a place to go to escape whatever was happening in their overcrowded homes.
But the timing isn’t the only thing that makes it complicated.
I don’t know when it happened, but the gateway to Christmas has experienced a massive shift.
When I was a kid there was no talk of Christmas until after Thanksgiving. Black Friday was the opening ceremonies of the Christmas season. As a child, Thanksgiving was something you got through in order to get to Christmas. But it was a right of passage. Thanksgiving came first.
Not so much anymore.
Somehow the gateway to Christmas has now become Halloween, an event that had very little significance to my childhood. Sure there were fall festivals and trick-or-treating, but I have no memory of elaborate decorations or Halloween parties for children and adults alike no matter what day of the week happened to be October 31.
Recently, though, it feels like goblins and ghouls now adorn lawns in excesses that we’ve only ever seen in the forms of Rudolph and Santa Claus. And come November 1, that’s the trade we make. Halloween to Christmas – no stopping in-between.
Thanksgiving just feels a little lost these days.
The truth is that the myth that surrounds Thanksgiving is not necessarily worth celebrating. So much of that story is shrouded in bad history that parsing out the reality from the fiction can be more mental heavy lifting than we’re prepared to do.
But the purposeful choice to stop and acknowledge our blessings; to say thank you to the people who do for us at a cost to themselves; to be reminded of the many things we have access to that so many do not – that is a brilliant idea.
But perspective really is everything. There are seasons when bringing gratitude to the surface feels almost impossible.
Just before Thanksgiving last year, a brother-in-law and a brother passed away, literally within a month of one another. It was brutal. Gratitude in the midst of grief can be difficult in ways you can’t imagine until you’re sitting in the middle of it.
Working through those losses this year, though, has brought a new significance to Thanksgiving. Instead of thinking about what I’ve lost, I’m making a concerted effort to remember them by being grateful for what I gained because of their presence in my life. I’m dwelling on the ways they made the world a better place.
I’m grateful for my brother-in-law, the firefighter and paramedic, who ran into burning buildings and put his life on the line every day to save strangers.
I’m grateful for the way he loved my sister.
I’m grateful for how even in the worst days of his sickness, he had a smile on his face and thankful heart for all that God had done in his life.
I’m grateful for my brother, the engineer and superhero, who was one of my first softball coaches and taught me how to drive a dune buggy and shoot a potato gun.
I’m grateful for the way he would drop everything to rescue pretty much anyone who needed his help.
I’m grateful for the fact that we disagreed on a lot but made the commitment to agree to disagree and love one another anyway.
Thanksgiving can be really difficult. It can seem easier to just bypass it all together.
But we really shouldn’t.
Thanksgiving doesn’t have to be the thing we get through in order to get to Christmas. It doesn’t have to be the thing we dread because we’ve experienced tremendous loss.
Thanksgiving can be so much more. It should be so much more.
Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours. I pray that gratitude this year brings each of you the healing you need.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
