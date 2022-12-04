Get ready, America. Soccer is coming.
For the first time since 2014, the United States’ men’s soccer team advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup. The 1-0 victory over Iran was momentous for many reasons, with the athletic achievement of the team potentially being one of the lesser ones.
The political electricity of the matchup was vibrant to the say the least, given the tumultuous relationship the United States has had with Iran since the early 1980s.
There was a lot going on in that victory, but the thing that most clearly stood out to me was the mesmerizing hold that the World Cup has had over Americans this year in particular. We are the land of baseball and American football. I mean, we literally made up a new game and called it football when, to the rest of the world, football is a completely different game that we so presumptuously re-named soccer.
That should tell us a lot about the general attitude of the country toward the most popular and beloved sport in the world. As per usual, we’ve taken an exception to the rule.
But the times are a-changing.
The World Cup was hosted here in the United States in 1994, and thus began the rearing of an entire generation of people into the worldwide phenomenon of soccer. Two years after that World Cup was the advent of Major League Soccer in America.
Move over Little League. Suddenly every kid was running around on a grassy field chasing a ball on Saturday mornings.
To be honest, I have very little faith that the majority of them had a clue what they were doing. It was managed chaos for the most part. But slowly over time, appreciation and mastery of the sport began to work its way into our national sports narrative.
And the proof of that came in 2019 when more Americans tuned into the women’s World Cup final than watched the 2022 NBA Finals or World Series.
That’s a big deal.
Now granted, our women’s team has historically been much better than our men’s. But maybe that’s an even better story. Not only was it soccer, historically one of the least popular sports in the country, but it was also women, who consistently struggle to get viewership and support parity at the national and professional level.
In 2026, the World Cup will come to 11 different American cities. It will split hosting responsibilities with Mexico and Canada. The national interest will be significantly greater than it was in 1994. This attentiveness will not only be good for the country economically, but there is a real chance that the investment in soccer nationally can be good for the country’s place in the world.
For decades, we’ve been mostly irrelevant in the conversation of the most adored, and in some cases worshipped, sport in the world. In a world that is increasingly fragmented and polarized, sports can bring people together in ways that nothing else can. In terms of diplomacy, it’s an underutilized resource. A national interest in soccer puts us in a position to better speak the language the rest of the world is already speaking.
And that’s a win-win for everyone.
Obviously soccer won’t solve all of our problems, but it can seriously benefit us on the international stage as we engage more competitively in the game that so effectively has the attention of the world.
Baseball and American football aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, but there’s room for us to adopt another national love. I, for one, don’t understand the strategy of soccer but for the sake of common ground with the world, I’m game to learn a bit more.
At the time of this writing, the United States had not yet played the Netherlands in the knockout round.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
