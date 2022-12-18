Citrus County needs a new animal shelter.
We’ve known it for quite some time now. In fact, it was such a widely popular idea that individual citizens were making sizable donations to make it happen.
Pets are increasingly becoming more and more like family members. We spend unbelievable amounts of money to buy them gadgets and toys. It rivals what we spend on children. So the idea that people would want a nice, functional shelter for animals in need of adoption isn’t far-fetched at all.
What is far-fetched, though, is the latest price tag presented to the County commissioners.
$22 million.
That is a lot of money. I mean, more money than I can wrap my head around, honestly.
So I did a little Google search. What could I buy for $22 million? Besides a county animal shelter, of course.
Turns out, I could do quite a bit with $22 million.
At an estimated cost of $633 a day, I could live on a cruise ship for over 95 years. I could buy just under 1 million acres of land on the moon – if it were for sale, of course. I could buy 22 orca whales and over 1,500 diamond encrusted tea bags. I don’t know what you do with a diamond encrusted tea bag but that doesn’t seem relevant.
If that isn’t helpful, then try this on for size. The GDP of the country of Tuvalu is just under $40 million. It isn’t a big country but still, you get the point.
For the rookie county commissioners, this must have been quite the shock. Kudos to them for vetoing something so astronomically absurd.
The $9 million that was originally understood to be the going price seems to be well within an acceptable range for the new facility and the commissioners are right to draw a hard line in the sand. Sure, inflation is real and prices for just about everything have born the burden, but that kind of increase is beyond inflation.
That’s akin to price gouging.
Building a new animal shelter for the county is and should be a priority. The existing facility is 50 years old and has not had any significantly beneficial refurbishment. So replacing it is going to cost a pretty penny. But it can’t cost $22 million.
The key will be to not give up. Sure, the project has taken a hit with this latest ripple, but the need isn’t going away simply because the price has gone beyond what the county is prepared to handle.
Get more bids. Do more research. Find someone who can stick to the budget. And then get the job done.
The longer this plays out without any tangible movement forward, the easier it will be to let it fall by the wayside. That would be a mistake. A functional and safe animal shelter is part of a good county infrastructure and the people, particularly the donors who managed to collect a third of the projected budget – $3.3 million – want it to happen.
The County Commission is right to tap the brakes. We just can’t come to a complete stop.
