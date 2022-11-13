It’s happening.
Lecanto is officially becoming the county’s hot spot. And all I’m saying is that I called that a long time ago.
I was officially zoned for Lecanto High School despite the fact that both Citrus and Crystal River were arguably closer to my house. Needless to say, it was a long drive to school every day. I was always the first one on the bus and the last one off it. I got a lot of good reading done during the ten hours a week I’d spend on the school bus.
The day I got my driver’s license was a victory for everyone. My parents no longer had to cart me around all over the county but I also no longer spent the wee hours of every morning and the early hours of every afternoon on the school bus.
All throughout my high school years I bemoaned about the need for a McDonald’s on County Road 491. Honestly, I would have taken anything. I would joke with my parents about how smart we would be if we invested in a franchise to catch all the kids driving to and from the Lecanto School complex every morning. We could make a fortune.
I was thrilled when the corner of 491 and 486 started to show signs of life.
Twenty years after my high school graduation, it’s about to see an explosion.
And that’s good news.
Citrus County is growing and with that growth comes a new volume for retail needs. For the first time in my life, Citrus County is going to be able to offer its residents the consumer options that they’ve spent decades going outside the county to find.
It’s a boon for Citrus – not just for consumers but for the jobs these retailers will bring, too. It’s the beginning of a new chapter.
That change will inevitably bring anxiety and pushback from those who fear the societal change that this kind of economic evolution can bring with it. And don’t get me wrong, there will be changes. But it doesn’t have to be a nightmare.
More people, more business, more growth doesn’t necessarily equal the destruction of the unique community that is Citrus County. That’s not an inevitable result of growth. It’s a decision that people in the community make.
And Citrus doesn’t have to make that choice.
Community is something that we build. It’s the decisions made to care about our neighbors, to do what’s best for the environment, to create spaces to educate and to celebrate heritage and culture. That’s what defines a community.
With all that’s headed our way, we’re foolish to think that nothing will change. There will be some growing pains. We’re wise to prepare. But we’re also wise not to dig in our heels too deeply. Resistance isn’t the answer. Thoughtful and intentional cultivation of the wonderful community we already have is the better approach.
That way we get the best of both worlds – the commercial interests Citrus residents desperately need and the preservation of this one-of-a-kind Nature Coast community.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.