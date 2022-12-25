An American Christmas is an extravagant event.
There is a mysterious transformation that occurs leading up to Dec. 25 that is simply mind-boggling. The health-conscious eater becomes a glutton for Christmas cookies and once-a-year holiday candy. The fashionistas in society go out of their way to wear ugly sweaters. The penny-pincher spends extravagantly on Christmas gifts.
For weeks we throw one gigantic party – complete with lights, decor, and a dedicated soundtrack. The entire month of December is almost impossible to navigate between all the parties and special events we want to get to in the limited window between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
It’s a fun but often exhausting month.
That exhaustion might be the only thing our modern Christmas has in common with the original event that sparked this most treasured time of the year – the birth of Jesus Christ.
For us today, Christmas celebrations are anything but ordinary. We revel in the lavishness of the holiday – rich food, costly gifts, ornate decorations. And yet what marks the birth of Jesus is just how unremarkable the whole event really was.
The Nativity scenes we display are often embellished with a crowd of shepherds, wise men, and angels sitting around the baby Jesus wrapped in brilliant white. But the Biblical accounts of the birth of Jesus describe a much quieter scene. It was an overwhelmed Joseph and a tired Mary in a barn on the outskirts of a town they didn’t live in. A few shepherds wandered in from the countryside, talking about some angels who had told them some mysterious things, and were dismissed by those with whom they shared the news.
Simply put, the day that Jesus was born in Bethlehem was a commonplace, ordinary day. The residents of Bethlehem would never have marked that day as exceptional.
It’s quite a departure from our celebration of Christmas now.
Granted, for many people, Christmas has very little to do with that humdrum day in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago. Christmas has become a commercial holiday that moves further away from its beginnings as time goes on.
And don’t get me wrong – I love the non-religious traditions of Christmas. I hang my stocking by the chimney with as much care as the next guy. Believe me, I’m hoping that Saint Nicholas soon will be here myself.
But as I’ve grown older I have become determinedly double-minded about Christmas – I need to revel in the holiday in two very different ways.
The elaborate holiday traditions are fun and an important element of our culture. I love watching people open the gifts that I’ve painstakingly been working to find since October. I want to do all the things – the Christmas concerts, the Christmas movies, the Christmas parties.
All of that has its place.
That place, though, isn’t the same as the place where Jesus stepped into earth to share our humanity. It doesn’t hold the same power as God Himself coming to “dwell with us” so that He could understand our pain, our sorrow, our joy, and our frailty.
That is a decidedly different place altogether.
In the midst of our most sensational celebration of the year, I can’t help but wonder how we moved so far away from the ordinariness in which God chose to make His presence real to us.
Today as we unwrap gifts and spend time with friends and family, my prayer is that we will spend a moment in the nondescript, mundane barn where two ordinary people heralded the the most extraordinary event of all time with little more than some hay and a few sheep; my prayer is that in our extravagance we don’t miss where the truly spectacular thing can be found.
Oh come let us adore Him.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
