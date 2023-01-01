Since 2021, ringing in the New Year has fallen well short of our past celebrations. COVID-19 and all of its fallout have left us all a little gun-shy when it comes to optimism. Yet even in the midst of a “tripledemic,” an elongated war in Ukraine, and an unsure economic outlook, kicking off 2023 just feels better than it has in a while.
There’s some serious potential for hope on the horizon.
A universal COVID vaccine might emerge this year. Scientists across the world are battling to create a solution to the coronavirus that has been spewing off variants too quickly for the current vaccines to keep up with. A vaccine that targets a different part of the spike protein may bring about better immunity against Covid and potentially other coronaviruses, like the common cold. A lot of scientists are out there working on it and this year just might see the breakthrough we’ve been waiting for.
For those of us tired of springing forward and falling back, 2023 may mark the final year of being plagued with the back and forth. Despite the fact that a bill was passed by the Senate this year to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, it didn’t make it through the other house of Congress and across the president’s desk to be signed into law. That means that the Senate has another shot to try it again this year. 2023 may be the year we get to say farewell to time change.
For Social Security recipients, some extra money is coming your way – an 8.7 percent cost-of-living increase – that will be needed relief after the inflationary roller coaster we’ve been on in 2022.
Women’s soccer will be back in action as the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July. The U.S. Women’s team has a chance to be back-to-back champions in this historic tournament. It will be the first time we see nations co-hosting the event and the field will be expanded from 24 to 32. The chance for price parity with the men, though, is still a long way off even with the likely increase from $30 million to at least $69 million that will come this year. The men’s prize sits at $440 million. So 2023 will be historic for the Women’s World Cup – but we still have a long way to go.
2023 brings us some unique celebrations, too.
May 6, 2023 will be the first royal coronation the United Kingdom has seen for nearly 7 decades. King Charles III, at age 74, will officially be crowned king and a new royal era will begin.
The UK isn’t the only country marking an impressive milestone. Here in the U.S., some of our most dominant entertainment kingpins will celebrate 100 years in business – Disney and Warner Brothers – so we’re bound to be in for some extravagant fun. And the landmark Hollywood sign turns celebrates its centennial this year, too, so it’s a big year for the century mark here in the States.
So 2023 seems to have a good bit to offer us in the way of optimism even in the middle of so much uncertainty. It’s a nice change of pace for us.
Speaking of change of pace, there’s one other thing coming for us in 2023 that will affect America’s Favorite Pastime – or at least what has historically been thought of as such. In an effort to keep Major League Baseball relevant, 2023 is introducing some of the most radical changes the game has ever seen. The most prominent one – a pitch clock – designed to shorten games and keep fans interested.
Only time will tell if it’s a successful move.
As we move into 2023, my prayer is that in the midst of the changes, the celebrations, and the surprises that will inevitably come, we find moments of joy and gratitude.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
