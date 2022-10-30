It’s no secret that the Supreme Court has been at the forefront of controversy over the last few years.
It started with the block of President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland by then Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell in 2016. He insisted that the replacement of the late justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February of that year, be delayed until after the presidential election that took place nine months later in November.
That unprecedented act had a significant number of consequences – and depending on one’s political preference, those consequences were either an incredible breakthrough or a devastating nightmare. Either way, the decision by one man to block Obama’s constitutional right with 10 months left on his term has led to an avalanche of activity when it comes to the Supreme Court.
In the recent past, the Supreme Court hasn’t been a real headline grabber. It was seen as the more quiet of the three branches – less inclined to make a splash on social media. Up until 2016, most people couldn’t even name more than a couple of the justices.
That’s not the case anymore.
These days the Supreme Court is making the news right and left. After the Garland debacle, the highest court in the land added Justice Brett Kavanaugh to replace retiring justice Anthony Kennedy. That affair made the news on the daily as Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings were full of fireworks after he was accused of sexual assault. He barely made it out of the Senate Judiciary Committee, an 11-10 vote, and then was confirmed narrowly by the full Senate, 50-48.
Then, after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September 2020, Amy Coney Barrett, a law professor at Notre Dame, was nominated to fill the vacancy. Interestingly enough, the nomination took place on Sept. 26, 2020 – just 37 days before the 2020 presidential election. This time, though, McConnell, who insisted with such vigor that Supreme Court vacancies that appear the year of a presidential election be deferred until after the election, pushed her confirmation through. Justice Barrett was narrowly confirmed on Oct. 22, 2020.
Then came the 2021 Dobbs decision that overruled Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion and exacerbating a new level of chaos that began when a draft of the opinion was leaked to the public eight weeks before the official decision was announced.
Quickly after the Dobbs decision came out, Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement and was replaced with the first African-American woman to be named to the Supreme Court – Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
The Supreme Court is an incredibly important part to the American democratic system. It just hasn’t been this controversial in quite some time.
The 2022-23 Supreme Court term began at the beginning of October and it looks like we’re in for another roller coaster. With all the contentious issues that may come across the Supreme Court’s docket this term, there’s an important case that we shouldn’t let slip beneath our radar.
It sounds incredibly boring and inconsequential.
I can assure you, it’s not.
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case concerning North Carolina’s congressional maps – Moore v. Harper – centered around a dispute over the drawing of new congressional districts after the 2020 census.
The case hinges on the adoption of a fringe election law theory called the independent state legislature theory. The Constitutional clauses in question are the Elections Clause and the Presidential Electors Clause. The Elections Clause states, “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations.” The Presidential Electors Clause reads, “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors.”
Clear as mud, right? Essentially this has traditionally been understood to read that the Constitution gives states the power to administer federal elections, subject to Congressional override.
Seems relatively straightforward. But there is disagreement about how much power states have and which state actors are given the power.
It comes down to one word – “legislature.” Historically and popularly that has always meant that election laws are subject to all the normal procedures and limitations that apply to every other state law. State courts are required to make sure that all laws, including laws about federal elections comply with state constitutions.
The independent state legislature theory understands the world “legislature” quite differently. Advocates for this theory maintain that the clauses in the Constitution give state legislatures exclusive and essentially absolute power in regulating federal elections. When we follow this to its logical conclusion it means that state legislators could violate state constitutions when it comes to federal election laws and state courts would be powerless to stop them.
When the Supreme Court hears this case in the coming months, a lot is at stake for America. The adoption of the independent state legislature theory could upend things like state bans on gerrymandering, independent redistricting commissions, and even the right to secret ballots. It could make questions of the delegation of authority even more complicated and ultimately could allow a legislature to refuse to certify a federal election and select a different set of electors because they didn’t like the outcome of a popular vote.
The Supreme Court is on the precipice of yet another headlining term and it could change American democracy as we know it. The stakes have never been higher.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
