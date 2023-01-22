American government and politics can often be convoluted and confusing. We’ve spent so much of our recent public discourse debating polarizing social issues and trying to keep our heads above the ever widening gap between political parties that the nuts and bolts of government function often falls to the wayside.
And then we get a “breaking news” alert about this thing called a debt ceiling and about how it’s about to cave in on us and disrupt everything we know about life. Suddenly we wonder how in the world we hadn’t heard any warning signs.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
For starters, the debt ceiling is probably not something we need to panic about – at least not yet. And while warning signs of its approach weren’t all over the headlines, it’s not a surprise to lawmakers or government workers.
So for everyone who hasn’t taken a government mechanics class since high school, here’s a brief recap of how this works.
The debt ceiling is simply the debt limit that the government is authorized to borrow in order to pay its current obligations. These things include programs like Social Security, tax refunds, military salaries, and Medicare – so pretty important stuff.
Language like “raising the debt ceiling” gives us a false idea that we’re actually approving access to new spending, like when we get an increase on our credit card limit. But that’s not quite the way it works. By raising the debt limit, the government won’t be authorizing new programs. It will be paying for the choices lawmakers have already made.
Sounds backward but when laws are passed that authorize new spending, Congress doesn’t necessarily authorize the borrowing that could be necessary to fulfill these obligations. So the choice to raise the ceiling is, in a sense, about paying for what we’ve already purchased or promised. And only Congress has the authority to borrow money on the United States’ line of credit.
While there have been a few glitches in the system, for the most part the debt limit has been raised without too many problems for over 100 years. Usually, this happens before the debt limit has been reached – 78 times since 1960 and 20 times since 2001.
It likely doesn’t come as any surprise that we didn’t meet that goal this year, given the chaos that has been Congress since the mid-term elections last year, including the inability of the House of Representatives to elect a Speaker.
Since we didn’t raise the ceiling before we hit it, the Treasury Department has put some stopgaps in place to delay default. According Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, these accounting tricks are likely to only last until early summer.
So what happens in the unlikely scenario that Congress doesn’t fix this issue: lots of tax increases coupled with spending cuts. And when I say a lot, I mean a lot.
We’re talking $14 trillion over the next 10 years.
Interest rates will fly through the roof, deficits would grow increasingly larger, and taxes would just keep going up.
We don’t know what would happen if we actually defaulted. Based on the 1979 temporary and partial default, the costs to borrow money increased by $40 billion. If that tells us anything at all, we’ll be in for a rocky road.
We do know that government services will be greatly reduced – and some of the programs many citizens rely on would go away. The market would most definitely not respond favorably to a default and it could have grave ramifications for the status of the dollar internationally and its long held position as the world’s reserve currency. Add to this the potential for an indefinite credit rating downgrade and the urgency to get this matter cleared up quickly takes on even more importance.
Congress has serious work to do and it’s our job to remind them that we’re knowledgeable, we’re watching, and we’re holding them accountable. Let’s just hope that lawmakers can pass a ceiling raise with more speed than they picked a House Speaker.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.