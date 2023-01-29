HB1467.
Get used to hearing it. There’s a good chance it’s going to be thrown around a lot in the coming months.
HB1467 is a law that took effect in Florida in July of last year, but is just now being put into action in some school districts in the state. The provision that is currently causing teachers headaches in some counties deals with classroom libraries and which books are permissible for students.
The statute requires that all library or media resources be approved by a “school district employee who holds a valid educational media specialist certificate.” The material allowed in classrooms must be free of things like pornography and other material prohibited by law. In addition, the guidelines state that material must be “suited to student needs and their ability to comprehend the material presented,” and must be age- and grade-level appropriate.
On the surface, the regulation sounds innocuous. Of course we don’t want pornography in our children’s literature. And obviously books designed for high school aged kids are better off not in a kindergarten classroom.
But that’s on the surface. We didn’t need a new law for that. We’d be hard pressed to find a teacher who had pornographic materials in their classroom libraries.
There’s a deeper issue here.
It’s one thing to say that certain books are not appropriate for certain ages. It’s something entirely different to say that no book is allowed unless it has met the scrutiny of the one media specialist that exists on a school’s campus.
The idea here is that books are bad or inappropriate until proven otherwise. And that’s a dangerous slope to get started down.
I’m all about protecting our kids from things they aren’t ready to see, hear, or understand. But the truth is, that’s not what’s happening here. HB1467 is an open door for people in political power to get rid of subjects and ideas that they don’t like.
That’s not protecting our kids. That’s censorship.
The vague language surrounding what makes a book appropriate is yet another concern. Who is making this judgement call? A politician who may know little of a subject – particularly as we push kids into Advanced Placement classes that require a broad scope and understanding of material? A media specialist who got into the job to give kids a love of reading but also comes with his or her own personal set of biases? How does this stay consistent across schools?
It’s interesting that the intensity of the desire to remove books that go against what the state of Florida deems appropriate is off balance compared to the lack of movement from the state’s legislature to try and regulate social media.
If kids are going to get indoctrinated by something, it’s by social media accounts where “influencers” can spew anything and everything with no oversight at all.
Just ask a kid what they spend most of their time doing. I can tell you this, it isn’t reading.
Protecting our kids is important. But banning books based on some amorphous standard that mimics whatever party happens to be in control of the state government doesn’t seem like the right answer.
Putting parents in control, which is what the law claims to be doing, is actually the right answer. There were books my parents weren’t comfortable with when I was in school. Any time a teacher assigned a book like that, my parents asked that I be given an alternate text. I was accommodated every time.
There are far greater threats to our kids than any book they are getting at school. And placing so much effort into this measure while ignoring the more obvious dangers is not doing our kids any favors. It’s hurting them more than we know.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
