Since 2020, the word “unprecedented” has unfortunately found an all too common place in our vocabulary. A word we once rarely used has become the appropriate adjective for so many of the events we’ve experienced in the past three years: COVID-19 and all of its effects, the Capitol insurrection that just marched past its second anniversary, and now we’re experiencing another political phenomenon, that while not unprecedented, hasn’t happened for years.
At the time of this writing, the House of Representatives has no speaker.
In fact, the candidate for speaker, California GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy, has failed in eleven separate votes.
It’s happened before. This 118th Congress is not the first to see this chaos reign.
But it hasn’t happened since the 68th Congress.
Since 1923, the last time the House saw this kind of stalemate, the election of the speaker was pretty mundane news. After World War II, five decades passed where there was no dissension in the ranks at all. Every vote was cast for the two major party nominees.
Starting in 1997, we began to see some stray dissents here and there, but never enough to be an obstacle for the assent of the party nominee.
But as most everything political that we’re experiencing of late, the fault lines in our country are becoming increasingly apparent and more unstable. The fractures are getting deeper.
What we’re seeing today is similar to what we saw the last time this happened. Kevin McCarthy and Frederick H. Gillett have a lot in common. In both cases, the candidates held relative appeal for the party at large – not super contentious individuals in and of themselves – but representative of the longtime established party base.
And therein lies the problem.
The hold-outs aren’t of the established party base.
The little group of House rebels are showing their displeasure with the mainstream GOP platform. Twelve of the 20 dissenters openly deny the 2020 election results despite overwhelming evidence of its legitimacy. Nineteen are connected to the Freedom Caucus, the most conservative bloc in the GOP, which holds to many populist ideas and often includes those who self-identify as libertarians.
What do these resisters want?
It isn’t necessarily cut and dried. In general, most of those voting against McCarthy want concessions that cut the speaker’s power, spreading authority throughout the chamber and giving committee chairs more power. That power has always been heavily guarded and in the hands of the party leadership. They also want to make it easier to replace the speaker if he or she isn’t performing the way members would like.
The GOP is facing a version of its own civil war.
It may not seem like a big deal to us right now because it hasn’t actually affected anything about our day-to-day lives. That doesn’t mean we won’t feel its effects later, though.
The Speaker of the House is second in line to the presidency after the vice-president. It’s a pretty important position to have filled. In addition, all of the new representatives are sitting in perpetual limbo as none of them can be sworn in until the election takes place.
And most importantly, literally no governing work can be done until the GOP gets this straightened out.
The United States government is starting to fall into a pattern of dysfunction that’s viewed as pretty incompetent by the rest of the world. It isn’t a good look.
Maybe by the time this is printed, the GOP will have figured it out. But either way, relinquishing major power just to get leadership organized doesn’t bode well for a Congress that will require bi-partisan support to get things done. If the Republicans can’t even agree with each other about something that is usually a formality, we may be getting set up for yet another year of “unprecedented” things.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
