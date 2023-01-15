Jan. 8, 2023, in Brasilia, Brazil, looked eerily similar to Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Separated by two years, two days, and 4,200 miles, both were scenes of a storming of democratic institutions in support of an ousted president and in repudiation of democratic norms.
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro lost an election to his left-wing rival, Lula de Silva. Rejecting the election results, Bolsonaro’s supporters, known as “Bolsonaristas,” stormed buildings representing all three branches of government, destroying property, committing acts of theft, and displaying banners and signs demanding the return of Bolsonaro to power.
The similarity to the events of Jan. 6 were not a mere coincidence.
In fact, several sources place Bolsonaro’s son in the United States in November 2022, meeting with former president Donald Trump and his advisers to discuss an action plan for a potential election defeat. So maybe it comes as no surprise that election deniers showed up in force to violently show their displeasure and demand the overturning of democratic processes.
For a country that has, since its inception, been overtly proud of its promulgation of democracy across the globe, this is not a good look for the United States.
Granted, the attack in Brasilia had some distinguishing qualities.
The U.S. insurrection was singularly located at the Capitol building, and while not a perfect response, security forces actively worked to contain and put down the rioting. Brazil’s story included attacks on the presidential palace, the Congress building, and the Supreme Court, and there are deep questions about security’s response, including what appears to be obvious collusion between the police and possibly the military.
Many argue that this makes the attack in Brazil worse than what happened in our country two years ago because it was broader and the question of law enforcement and military loyalty is troublesome. But there are two key facts to consider as we process what happened last week in light of our own recent democratic troubles.
For starters, the inauguration of de Silva had already taken place. So while the attack was violent and damaging, there was no real chance of creating any real change. Bolsonaro was already out and de Silva was already in. Secondly, the attack on the Congressional building in Brasilia occurred when there was no one inside. Protestors looted and destroyed things, but there was no threat of bodily harm to lawmakers.
Those are pretty significant differences; ones we should take into account as we consider if and how our country is going to heal from its political divisions and fissures and the kind of democratic thought we are exporting to the world at large.
There are many factors that make the attack in Brasilia this year markedly different from what happened in Washington, D.C. in 2021, most significantly the lack of encouragement from the defeated Bolsonaro. After his loss, he told his supporters in a statement, “[w]e live in a democracy or we don’t … No one wants an adventure.” These words leave the impression that Bolsonaro wanted his supporters to back down from aggression and accept the results of the election.
But beyond the optics of the events, what they have in common is far more devastating for the long-term. A latent contempt for democracy is becoming increasingly less subtle over time. There is rising support for authoritarian regimes and processes that are exacerbated by rampant disinformation and a quick turn to violence. And worse still, there seems to be an erosion of will to staunch the flow.
Jan. 6 in the United States and Jan. 8 in Brazil are alarm bells for modern democracies living in a digital age. Our deepening partisan divides are devastating. When we attach to them the disintegration of confidence in our institutions, the implosion of trust in the news media, and the refusal to deny our appetite for echo-chamber fed disinformation, we are left with all the trappings of a dying democratic tradition.
If we want our foundation of freedom to hold for the long-term, we must refuse to exist any longer in this cognitive dissonance. The choice is ours to make. We need to heed the warnings.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
