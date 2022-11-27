The news of potentially three Starbucks making their way into Citrus County has made some waves and is likely to make some more.
Somehow the planned growth in Lecanto and Inverness and the possibility of a standalone coffee shop in Crystal River causes an uneasiness not seen by the onslaught of new Dunkin’ and Dollar General locations. For some reason, names like Starbucks and Target have a different edge to them.
I can empathize with those who fear a fundamental change in the fabric of the county. Those who came from busy city centers and found a quiet solace in the hidden gem of the Nature Coast have legitimate nightmares of the cosmopolitan life.
But that was their past and this is a very different presence.
Three Starbucks do not make a New York City. It doesn’t even make the beginning of a slippery slope.
I worked for Starbucks for over a decade in various capacities throughout my graduate school experience. I worked in premier districts in the United States, lower-level districts, and even abroad. It was a fascinating experience.
Not a perfect company by any stretch of the imagination. And I know Starbucks has made the news recently with stories of unionizing and the capitalistic response to it. But all in all, my tenure with the company was a good one. And the good that companies like Starbucks can bring to a community far outweigh the bad.
For one, Starbucks has consistently shown itself to be stable in the midst of economic uncertainty. That’s good news for small communities that can struggle when things go sideways. In the 2008 recession, Starbucks actually operated in the black, which was quite a feat compared to most commercial endeavors during that time.
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Starbucks automatically paid its employees whether they were able to work or not. Benefits that employees usually only received while working – free beverages and food – were offered daily to employees whether they were working or not in an attempt to make sure that its people had at least one meal a day.
It was one of the first companies to offer insurance benefits to part-time employees will pay the tuition for students to go to college online while working through, a partnership with Arizona State University.
It also makes its employees part owners of the company by providing a steady flow of stock that vests and matures over time. You’ll hear the employees referenced as “partners” because the belief is that having a financial stake in the company creates an atmosphere where its employees have a solid interest in the company’s success.
Those benefits, including a 30 percent discount year-round, exist for employees simply by being hired. It’s not a tiered system. If you’re a Starbucks partner, you are eligible for all of the benefits.
Like I said, it isn’t perfect. Starbucks has its fair share of troubles and its active involvement in social issues has definitely left some people with a bad taste in their mouths. I don’t agree with every stance that Starbucks takes. But that can be said of just about every company. It’s likely that on some level we all support businesses that advocate for things we don’t agree with socially. That’s the nature of a pluralistic society.
But that doesn’t negate that Starbucks in Citrus County is a good thing.
The presence of Starbucks in a community will bring other economic opportunities as a result. Many other commercial interests see the success of Starbucks as a litmus test for whether or not their businesses will thrive. And more commercial interests in Citrus County is something we should all champion. We also need businesses that can survive economic uncertainty. Starbucks has proven that it can do that and do it well.
Before the advent of GPS, my mom and I used to play a game where we’d take a bunch of random turns on backroads and see if we could get ourselves out. It was fun. And there was never any shortage of abandoned roads with nothing on them. It didn’t take any time at all for us to remember that we lived in a rural place.
That part of Citrus County isn’t going away any time soon. And having multiple Starbucks locations on the main thoroughfares in the community isn’t going to change that.
Citrus County may end up being the perfect example of a both. We can have both economic viability and maintain a small-town feel. And ultimately we should the economic stability that companies like these will bring to our people.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
