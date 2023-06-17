The Citrus County School Board made a pretty big statement this week.
Joining a wave of other districts across the country that are filing lawsuits against major social media companies, Citrus has joined the fight to protect kids against the ploys of social media platforms.
According to CCSB attorney Wes Bradshaw, the goal of the movement is to force companies to change the policies and algorithms platforms currently use, citing that they target children and often cause them harm.
There isn’t space to cover all the technological realities of how social media platforms keep people glued to their screens, but if you’re interested in a basic understanding that any layperson can keep up with, check out Netflix’s documentary “The Social Dilemma.” It’s worth a watch, for sure, and can give some clarity as to the basic mechanics of how these things work. Its credibility gets a boost, too, because people who actually designed these algorithms do a lot of the talking.
The board isn’t wrong to be concerned about the effects of social media on children. And joining the legal fight to force the hands of these companies is really one of the only things an institution like the School Board can do.
Sure, they can limit the kinds of sites that students are able to engage with on school-owned technology and on school networks. With the passing of the new law about cell phones in schools that should be implemented this fall, students, in theory, will not have access to their devices during instructional periods, although I’m curious to see how that can be effectively implemented. But outside of these basic rules, a legal jump seems like the logical next step.
The problem is that in terms of the law, this is a rather difficult case to prove. Can we show that the developers of these algorithms within social media companies have malicious intent? Can we prove that they are actually causing kids to use social media for bullying, harassment, and threats?
It’s not a question of whether or not these mediums are the outlet for such things. We know they are. It’s a matter of whether or not these algorithms are designed to harm children. And even if we believe they are, can it be effectively argued legally?
There is no question in my mind that social media platforms hold some responsibility in the way they design their products. But I think the issue runs far deeper here.
The problem isn’t just with the social media companies.
The problem is also with us.
As a society, we are absolutely addicted to our devices. And it isn’t just our kids. They’re learning from the adults.
The next time you go to a restaurant, check out the people around you. How many families have their kids set up with tablets and all the adults at the table sit glued to their phones while they wait for their food? Test yourself. What’s the first thing you do in the morning?
It’s not an indictment, necessarily, but it is a wake-up call. If we want our children to not be harmed by social media platforms, then it isn’t just up to the school boards to try and take the fight to a judge.
It’s up to us as a society.
It’s up to parents, not only to monitor what their kids are doing on their phones or how much time they spend on them, but also to discern at what age it is appropriate for a child to actually have a phone.
Parental monitoring of the apps kids have and the things they are doing online takes an incredible amount of time and effort. It’s tedious. It’s likely to end up in some contentious moments. But that’s the price of the technology.
I wish these school boards well in their venture to hold social media platforms accountable for the ways in which they are willfully harming our kids. But this isn’t the solution to the problem. Even if they are successful in this fight, the problem will not go away. Another algorithm can and will be designed to bypass whatever legal minutia is put into place.
It’s a societal problem, which means the solution is also societal.
The School Board is pulling its weight here to protect our kids from the ills of social media. But it isn’t and won’t ever be enough. It isn’t their job to actually raise the children.
The only viable long-term solution to the problem is for parents to step in. They have to end their own addiction to endless scrolling on these platforms. Kids mimic what adults do. And then they have to make the tough choices about kids’ access to technology. They have to do that thing we call parenting.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.