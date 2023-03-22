I had the privilege of speaking to a church last Sunday, and that inspired me to look at the spirituality of our efforts to clean up and replant eelgrass in the Rainbow River.
I am going to quote a verse from the Book of John in the Bible that talks about our living waters. I interpret that to include our beloved springs here in Florida.
John-8:37. “In that last day, that great day of the feast, Jesus stood and cried, saying, ‘If any man thirst, let him come on to me and drink.’”
John-8:38. “He that believeth in me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living waters.”
People, who believe, need to realize that our springs of Living Waters are a gift from God that through his son Jesus and out of his belly he gives us the source of all life. If you think about it, this is amazing motivation to respect and become good stewards for our springs including our amazing Rainbow River.
I want to thank a dear friend, also named John, who made me realize the connection of me cleaning up and restoring the springs here along the Nature Coast in Florida with what Jesus was telling us. Suddenly it became clear why people from all walks of life find joy and appreciation for our living waters when they volunteer with me to help clean up our springs.
The water is what bonds us together. All life is bonded together in the living waters that we are blessed with here on Earth. As we respect and take care of our beautiful springs, I am sure we put a smile on the face of Jesus.
Over my lifetime that I have been helping clean up and restore our waters, I look back at all the thousands of people who volunteered to help and came out and got in the water and helped physically rake Lyngbya algae and Hydrilla out of our waters. No matter the day or the weather there was always great human energy, a spiritual joy in making physical change and improving the quality of the waters that our children drink, swim and play in.
The first time I remember getting into the water to clean it up, I was at summer camp up on Lake George, NY. We hiked up a trail along the lake shore to a place where motor boats anchored and people got out and climbed up the rock cliffs to dive into the deep water below. The only way to get there was to hike in or by boat.
My cabin group of 12 young boys and our two counselors hiked about an hour to get there, and we brought snorkels and fins with us so we could dive deep to pick up cans and bottles off the bottom. Over the summer, litter would accumulate on the bottom of the crystal clear lake along the cliffs, much of it falling too deep for the average person to dive down and pick up.
It was the end of the summer and we vowed to give this beautiful spot a good cleaning. With fins, masks and snorkels we could dive deeper and get that hard to reach stuff. We pulled out a lot of stuff and it was pretty clean except for this one Budweiser can that was too deep to reach.
I had been practicing holding my breath all summer for longer and longer times, during swim lessons, so as we got ready to leave, I asked my counselor if I could give it one last try to get that ugly Budweiser can off the bottom of the lake. He told me I could get one last chance. I climbed to the highest spot on the cliff where it was safe to dive from, put on my fins and dove into the water aiming for that can.
Deeper and deeper I went kicking with all my might with the fins, holding my breath. I could see it and I was able to grab it and return to the surface with the last piece of garbage from the Lake. As I got out of the water everyone cheered but my counselor noticed there was blood running out of my ears. I had broken my eardrums.
I was still glad I did it, and still love to dive deep when picking up trash, but have learned to put in ear plugs. I am glad I got involved in the cleanup of our local springs and encourage other people to do the same.
Please join our efforts to restore our living waters by visiting our website OneRake ataTime.org. Bless all those who help.
Art Jones is the founder and president of One Rake at a Time Inc.
