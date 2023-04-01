Happy Sunday morning! Beautiful day, isn’t it?
Good. Let’s talk about sales tax.
Citrus County collects 6 percent state sales tax. The state allows us to collect another 1.5 percent with voter approval.
A penny brings to the county about $20 million, which we can agree is a lot of money.
There’s been quite a bit of disjointed talk the last 12 months about a voter referendum to boost that sales tax by a penny. I say disjointed because the talk is mostly coming from politicians who see it as a way to ease their financial burden.
A few points:
I mentioned this on my blog at the start of the year. I’m a proponent of a sales tax increase under the following theme: “1 For All.”
Whatever we come up with for this penny, it has to be for something that affects everyone. Roads, parks, public safety – you get the drift. I don’t say this so we have 100 percent approval at the ballot box. Rather, it’s so we can have rational debate.
That immediately eliminates the government from coming up with a plan. County commissioners want the tax to resurface neighborhood roads. The sheriff wants it for patrols and equipment. The school district has its own needs.
This can’t be the County Commission’s idea. It has to come from us.
And why, you say, would we want to tax ourselves? Glad you asked. Let’s talk about that.
We have needs. Significant needs. Our neighborhood streets crumble and the main roads are jammed. Equipment for the sheriff’s office, fire services, and EMS is costing millions of dollars more every year.
The county’s property tax rate is 8.25 mills and the state cap is 10 mills. So, no real wiggle room there. Plus, numerous state-mandated exemptions water down the revenue from property taxes.
A consultant is studying how the county might shift some costs from property taxes to special assessments called MSBUs, but nothing yet how that’ll look. Besides, the citizens of this county aren’t thrilled with the MSBUs on the books now for fire, landfill, and stormwater.
It comes down to this: Do we want nice things or not?
I like the way Crystal River Councilman Ken Brown put it during Thursday’s leadership summit.
“Let’s stop calling it a tax. Let’s call it an investment,” he said.
You’re going to hear this a million times: Tourists pay 25 percent of the sales tax. That’s a really good sales pitch but it shouldn’t be THE pitch. Still, it’s a valid point. If a penny brings in say, $20 million, that means $5 million of it is from visitors.
We need to understand the rules for a referendum and I don’t think we’re clear on it. Once it approves a referendum for the ballot, the County Commission can’t spend any money promoting it. However, some commissioners are now taking the position they can’t talk about it at all and that’s now I read the statute (F.S. 106.113 if interested).
But it’s clear the driving force during a referendum campaign can’t be the government or anyone associated with it.
That means someone from the community will need to step up. My guess is this would be a steering committee of some sort to present the idea to commissioners and see where it goes.
Finally, we need to see leadership from the County Commission. We need to trust that the county will have a plan for this money and the ability to see it through.
A County Commission win would help. We’re all on the edge of our seats waiting for a breakthrough from this new board that’s been together since November. So far it’s plenty of promises – animal shelter, Baker Act campus, C.R. 491 widening – but nothing to show yet.
We can cobble together an excellent sales tax plan that benefits the community, but it’ll never pass if voters don’t think the County Commission can handle it.
That’s it for today. This conversation, though, is just starting.
Mike Wright retired from the Chronicle in August 2021 after 34 years of writing about Citrus County politics. He is publisher of the daily blog Just Wright Citrus, which can be found on Facebook or justwrightcitrus.com.
