David Walker

David M. Walker

I have fought for fiscal responsibility and sustainability for more than 30 years. Unfortunately, our nation’s financial and fiscal outlook have deteriorated significantly during this period. In addition, the Treasury Department, Office of Management and Budget, Congressional Budget Office, Government Accountability Office, and the Federal Reserve have all stated that the federal government is on an imprudent and unsustainable fiscal path.

We now face another debt ceiling debate. The Treasury has again begun implementing extraordinary measures to avoid violating the limit. The limit is expected to be reached sometime between June and August.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.