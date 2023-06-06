Invading_Sea_logo_1

As the 2024 election cycle begins and Republican candidates come to Florida to court voters, they would be wise to consider the inclusion of clean energy in their speeches. Recent polling conducted by Florida Atlantic University indicates that nearly half of conservative Floridians believe in human-caused climate change and even more recognize it as a serious threat.

George Riley

Florida is now both a Republican stronghold as well as the one of the states in the nation that is most susceptible to the devastating impacts of climate change, all candidates – from president to city council – must recognize the threat that a warming climate means for the state.

