Our deputies are always searching for ways to provide excellence in public safety to our citizens. They go above and beyond in following-up with information or tips received while patrolling our community. Recently, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputy David Flores was advised of an illicit narcotics trafficking operation taking place within his patrol zone. When Deputy Flores was informed of this criminal activity, he went to work with detectives in our Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) for further investigation, which resulted in a search warrant being obtained for the residence.
Our TIU detectives served this search warrant on the morning of February 8, 2023. Upon arrival at the home located on South Kik Point in Floral City, they discovered three defendants and plenty of pure, uncut methamphetamine. In fact, it was the largest amount seized in agency history – over five pounds of this illicit drug – enough for a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted. During the course of their investigation, detectives found Ginger Sue Mason, 50, to be responsible for selling methamphetamine right here in our county. Mason was traveling out of state to Mexico to purchase considerable amounts of methamphetamine and would then distribute it in smaller amounts here in Citrus County upon her return.
Two more individuals residing in the home were also found in possession of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia for personal use. Alan Joe Hyatt, 38, and Darra Ann Deshea Lee, 30, were taken into custody, along with Mason.
Unfortunately, this story gets more upsetting, as a juvenile was living in these extremely dangerous conditions. This child was not only sleeping on cockroach-infested floors, but they were frequently in close proximity to these illegal narcotics transactions and exposed to extremely dangerous drugs, along with drug paraphernalia. on a regular basis. The juvenile was assisted by the Department of Children and Families and safely removed from the home.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I am extremely proud of my team for their immediate response and thoroughness in this investigation, and especially that of Deputy Flores. The combination of Deputy Flores’ crucial intel and quick-thinking, coupled with the diligent work of our detectives led to an abrupt end of a local narcotics trafficker’s plans.
I want to ensure my message to the community is clear. We will not tolerate these types of activities here in Citrus County. Let this be a warning to those who think they want to participate in trafficking these poisons in our community: You may soon be meeting the same results as these individuals, facing several years of your life behind bars. Our team will always investigate reports of drug traffickers, and we will continue to incarcerate those who choose to attempt to do harm to our community. I suggest to those who are currently selling drugs in our county that you put a stop to your illegal activities – before we do it for you.
If you know of anyone who may be dealing in these illicit narcotics, please call our non-emergency line at 352-249-2790 to let us know what you know as we continue to work to make Citrus County the safest community in Florida.
Mike Prendergast is the Sheriff of Citrus County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.