Our deputies are always searching for ways to provide excellence in public safety to our citizens. They go above and beyond in following-up with information or tips received while patrolling our community. Recently, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputy David Flores was advised of an illicit narcotics trafficking operation taking place within his patrol zone. When Deputy Flores was informed of this criminal activity, he went to work with detectives in our Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) for further investigation, which resulted in a search warrant being obtained for the residence.

Our TIU detectives served this search warrant on the morning of February 8, 2023. Upon arrival at the home located on South Kik Point in Floral City, they discovered three defendants and plenty of pure, uncut methamphetamine. In fact, it was the largest amount seized in agency history – over five pounds of this illicit drug – enough for a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted. During the course of their investigation, detectives found Ginger Sue Mason, 50, to be responsible for selling methamphetamine right here in our county. Mason was traveling out of state to Mexico to purchase considerable amounts of methamphetamine and would then distribute it in smaller amounts here in Citrus County upon her return.

