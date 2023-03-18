Sheriff awards

Sheriff Mike Prendergast recently recognized many members of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office for their outstanding service.

At the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), we are constantly recognizing and celebrating the outstanding hard work and fierce dedication that our team exemplifies. As a part of showing our appreciation, we hold periodic award ceremonies to commend the actions of our teammates. Each year, we select four colleagues to receive an “Of the Year” award in their respective categories: Deputy Sheriff, Civilian, Communications Officer, and Volunteer. These individuals go above and beyond their duties and exhibit extraordinary professionalism in their work achievements every single day. Those given this distinguished award exemplify our core values of “Integrity,” “Service Above Self,” and “Loyalty Above All” and are committed to providing excellence in public safety.

The Deputy Sheriff of the Year award was presented to Deputy Jonathan Ritli for his consistent and outstanding service and performance. Deputy Ritli played a vital role in our agency by training with other School Resource Deputies (SRD), thus ensuring our team maintained excellence in various areas. I especially want to give recognition to Deputy Ritli’s actions as an SRD at the CREST School. Another instance highlighting the excellent level of care Deputy Ritli holds for his students is when a student confided in him that Christmas would be challenging for their family due to financial constraints. Deputy Ritli took it upon himself to organize a fundraiser and provided the student and their mother with an all-expenses paid trip to Universal Studios theme park. The level of care and support provided by this law enforcement professional, not only to his students but also to his fellow deputies, serves as an example to all. Congratulations to Deputy Ritli for being CCSO’s Deputy Sheriff of the Year.

