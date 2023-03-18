At the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), we are constantly recognizing and celebrating the outstanding hard work and fierce dedication that our team exemplifies. As a part of showing our appreciation, we hold periodic award ceremonies to commend the actions of our teammates. Each year, we select four colleagues to receive an “Of the Year” award in their respective categories: Deputy Sheriff, Civilian, Communications Officer, and Volunteer. These individuals go above and beyond their duties and exhibit extraordinary professionalism in their work achievements every single day. Those given this distinguished award exemplify our core values of “Integrity,” “Service Above Self,” and “Loyalty Above All” and are committed to providing excellence in public safety.
The Deputy Sheriff of the Year award was presented to Deputy Jonathan Ritli for his consistent and outstanding service and performance. Deputy Ritli played a vital role in our agency by training with other School Resource Deputies (SRD), thus ensuring our team maintained excellence in various areas. I especially want to give recognition to Deputy Ritli’s actions as an SRD at the CREST School. Another instance highlighting the excellent level of care Deputy Ritli holds for his students is when a student confided in him that Christmas would be challenging for their family due to financial constraints. Deputy Ritli took it upon himself to organize a fundraiser and provided the student and their mother with an all-expenses paid trip to Universal Studios theme park. The level of care and support provided by this law enforcement professional, not only to his students but also to his fellow deputies, serves as an example to all. Congratulations to Deputy Ritli for being CCSO’s Deputy Sheriff of the Year.
The Civilian of the Year was awarded to Mr. Dave Harvey in recognition of his exemplary performance of duties and service to our mission throughout the year. He has assisted in bringing the highest level of training and education to our agency members, helping to improve and maintain their knowledge and skills of vital lifesaving techniques. Dave’s recent involvement in facilitating and coding the programs necessary for our recent Motorola CAD transition was instrumental to our agency, where he kept vital operations running.
The Communications Officer of the Year award was presented to Mr. Robert Hayden for exemplary performance of his duties and service to our mission throughout the year. Robert has embodied the role of a communications officer throughout his consistent display of patience with callers facing dangerous situations. His thoroughness in collecting pertinent information for deputies and fire rescue responders has proven to be invaluable in the case of several calls for service handled by our agency. Additionally, Robert played an instrumental part in the Motorola CAD transition through his efforts in building the “CAD View” program. This program required a significant time commitment and expertise in SQL and SSRS coding languages. Robert’s involvement was imperative to keeping critical operations for emergency services running smoothly throughout his significant transition.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Mr. Don Dittemore in recognition of his peerless dedication to assisting CCSO with our ever-growing caseload. Don started with our agency as a volunteer in 2019 and has investigated over 800 cases, working countless hours communicating with victims, financial institutions, and coordinating with other agencies to combat the effects of fraud in our community. In 2022 alone, Don investigated 222 fraud-related cases for Citrus County citizens and provided assistance and closure to them while still acting as an invaluable asset to our detectives in the Major Case Section. Don’s professionalism and selfless service in lightening the burden on our detectives not only allowed them to focus on urgent outstanding cases but also ensured that the cases he took were still received with the same exact attention and high level of care as our high-profile cases. Don is a true resource and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office, and the time he has volunteered to help us work toward our mission is essential.
I couldn’t be more proud of how outstanding our team is here at CCSO, and I want to extend my gratitude for their dedication to making Citrus County the safest community in Florida. These “Of the Year” awardees embody what it means to be a dedicated public servant. I am incredibly thankful to have the opportunity to work alongside them every day.
Mike Prendergast is the sheriff of Citrus County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.