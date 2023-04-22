I cannot reiterate this enough – the safety of our schools, students, and faculty members is paramount for our office. To such an extent, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office was the first in the state to immediately respond on the afternoon of February 14, 2018, and place additional uniformed deputies on all public school campuses following the school shooting in Parkland.
The duty to protect and serve the citizens of Citrus County continues to be the most critical and vital responsibility in all of government. With the recent increase in school threats – even false threats – we understand that it’s a tremendously frightening time for our students, staff, and parents. Instances of such even from other states are alarming, placing us all on edge to be ever vigilant – let alone having experienced these dire situations on a smaller scale in our otherwise peaceful community. These shocking incidents occurring across the United States notwithstanding, we hope that our community can take comfort in knowing the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is always ready and on alert for any threats on our school campuses.
Last week, our office responded to Seven Rivers Christian School after a lockdown was issued due to threats against the school. Thankfully, we prevented the suspect from arriving on campus before they posed any potential danger to the students and faculty. Our quick response resulted in the lockdown being lifted within 10 minutes after it was initiated. This could not have been possible without us already having a sworn law enforcement deputy on campus at this private school.
Our actions regarding school safety have turned from reactive in years past to very much a full-time, proactive approach and an ever-evolving focal point – providing the best resources and progressive training to our deputies in preparation for these truly unfathomable, horrific incidents. I want to ensure our citizens know that every single student’s safety at our schools is a top priority – whether they are a public or a private school. Our office takes every threat to our schools very seriously. From a prompt response to a thorough investigation, we intend to protect our youth as a No. 1 priority as well as provide timely answers to our community.
Unfortunately, we experienced yet another potential school threat just this past Thursday when investigating the validity of a threat received via voicemail by a staff member at Citrus Springs Elementary School. This threat was immediately reported to the School Resource Deputy (SRD) on campus, thanks to the quick thinking of school staff. The SRD then seamlessly communicated crucial information to our patrol deputies, detectives, and crime intelligence analyst unit.
During this investigation, as an added safety precaution, our office placed additional deputies on the school’s campus who worked swiftly to secure the campus, conduct proactive measures, and eliminate any potential risks to our students. Thanks to our team’s rapid investigation efforts, just shortly after the notification of this potential threat, our deputies were able to safely take the juvenile responsible for making the threat into custody.
These are just two phenomenal examples, within a very small time period, of why it is imperative we have School Resource Deputies on all of our school campuses each day to actively protect our youth and deter a malcontent from even considering the commission of a crime on one of our school campuses.
Threats to the safety of our children at any time not only go against the school district’s code of conduct but they are also a violation of the law. We are committed to keeping your children safe, and with that, anyone caught making a violent threat or causing a disturbance within our county’s schools will be held accountable.
Additionally, if you or your child has any information relevant to the safety and security of our schools, please immediately relay that information directly to school administration and law enforcement.
CCSO remains committed to our mission of excellence in public safety, with school safety always at the forefront of that mission-set. We will never stop improving our practices and increasing our law enforcement presence to safeguard our youth.
Michael Prendergast is the Sheriff of Citrus County
