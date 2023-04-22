I cannot reiterate this enough – the safety of our schools, students, and faculty members is paramount for our office. To such an extent, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office was the first in the state to immediately respond on the afternoon of February 14, 2018, and place additional uniformed deputies on all public school campuses following the school shooting in Parkland.

The duty to protect and serve the citizens of Citrus County continues to be the most critical and vital responsibility in all of government. With the recent increase in school threats – even false threats – we understand that it’s a tremendously frightening time for our students, staff, and parents. Instances of such even from other states are alarming, placing us all on edge to be ever vigilant – let alone having experienced these dire situations on a smaller scale in our otherwise peaceful community. These shocking incidents occurring across the United States notwithstanding, we hope that our community can take comfort in knowing the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is always ready and on alert for any threats on our school campuses.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.