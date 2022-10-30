I want to thank the Chronicle for this opportunity to share more information on why citizens of Inverness should give me their vote. On Nov. 8, this election will have come down to a choice between Mayor Bob Plaisted, an honorable man with a long track record of truly admirable service, and me, Max Schulman.
At the Chronicle-sponsored Candidate Forum, he stated his interpretation of what “Small Town Done Right” means is the “old-fashioned style” of “Andy of Mayberry.” I don’t agree with how he describes the town and most of the folks I talk to don’t either.
I have a vision of a vibrant community that manages growth and change, fosters prosperity, and protects tradition and the quality of life, with an eye to the future. Changing times require fresh ideas and new perspectives that I bring to the ceremonial mayor role.
The mayor has not been challenged since 2004. In a city council meeting In August, Mayor Plaisted questioned my motivation for running. He said, “Nothing is broken … so there is nothing to fix.” It’s a little more complicated than that.
Most facilities, processes and resources that a city owns or controls require preventive maintenance and near-constant vigilance to avoid unpleasant surprises as we saw with parts of the $12.6 million Depot and Parks projects that Mayor Bob highlighted in a subsequent council meeting. Both he and I know Inverness has a top-notch city manager overseen by a talented city council. They do things well, but some things can be done better. We need to revitalize our strategic planning effort and pay more attention to detail on project management oversight.
My three main issues beyond that of elections are:
1. Changing our outdated city charter;
2. Improving transparency in the conduct of our city business, and;
3. Gaining efficiency by updating our Strategic Plan and employing more modern business practices.
Space restrictions do not allow me to go into all areas of importance. I will address the issue of changing the city charter because my opponent is on record saying “What it would take to change (the city charter) would cost time, money and weaken our city manager position.”
I respectfully disagree. It is a 16-page document and not all that complex.
Our city election process must be conducted in compliance with Florida Statutes and the City Charter. Inverness is not in compliance with the City Charter. The city attorney acknowledged that due to outdated provisions that stipulate the Canvasing Board composition in city elections. This disparity has existed for many years without correction. That is not acceptable!
We must change the charter to reflect the current process to avoid the appearance of impropriety. The County Supervisor of Elections runs top-shelf elections for us. We just need to make the simple change and we will be in compliance.
The change process is not hard, the council convenes a review commission, which reviews and recommends changes. If the council concurs, a referendum is held. Conducting a review of the full document just makes sense. Changes could include a five-member structure to make it more efficient. Other ideas could be investigated during the process at a nominal extra cost. In any case, my proposal to change the charter would not change our status as city manager/council governing body.
When I threw my hat in the ring, I believed it would be a very positive experience for our community to actually have an election with two credible candidates. For the most part, it has been positive. Having dialogues has brought areas that can be improved front and center. Democracy withers without elections. Leaders can earn a mandate that makes governing easier when they accept the challenges that campaign dialogue brings when they listen and respond.
I thank the Chronicle team for all they do to make elections top-shelf.
Vote “Max for Mayor” on or before Nov. 8.
Max Schulman is a candidate for the mayoral seat in Inverness.
