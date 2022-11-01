Thank you for consideration of my candidacy in seeking the Citrus County Chronicle’s endorsement.
I was disappointed that you endorsed my opponent, because I feel I am the better candidate based on my credentials and on what I have stood for over the years, which has proven that my judgement and courage in the face of public opinion have been proven to be right.
My background includes a postgraduate degree in college, 30 years of administrative work in health care administration and volunteer work with impoverished populations in Latin America, the Caribbean and Africa for eight years. I speak Spanish fluently also.
In addition, I have been a civic activist leading citizen associations, and social justice groups, for many years. I have lived for 20 years in Florida, Hernando County, and have become involved in playing with Citrus residents in baseball games in parks and fields in Homosassa, Lecanto, Inverness, Crystal River and Beverly Hills over the years. I have often gone rental boating in the Homosassa River and swimming in its springs with my family.
I have been politicking in every city and town in Citrus County since 2002 when I ran for U.S. Congress in this geographic area several times, and for governor in 2010.
I was trained in a Franciscan seminary for five years, in an Order dedicated to serving the poor, as well as serving in the U.S. Peace Corps as a volunteer or three years working with indigent populations in third world countries.
Plus, I worked in a sheet metal firm and on the Southern Pacific Railroad during the summers and holidays performing blue collar jobs. Thus, I have become empathetic to the plight of the economically deprived and minority groups, as well as the lower middle-class blue collar workers who struggle year in and year out just to make a decent living in America.
More importantly, I have been a critic of the two-party political system for many years of my adult life. I have run as a third-party candidate many times, criticizing the electoral system because of its dependence on special interest and corporate funding to be re-elected. It is no longer a democracy when it is just the people with the most money who usually win and hold the power.
I have also been a critic of our economic system, and how it has failed to improve the lives of many Americans and Floridians over the past 25 or 30 years. We continue to have poverty, housing shortages, crime, violence, perennial wars, and a general lack of a quality of life many people, especially for the elderly, who go from social security payments or from paycheck to paycheck.
And I think my ongoing positions have been proven to be correct.
The popularity and credibility of the United States Congress, and even politicians, has dwindled over the years. And worse, yet, the perennial continuance of poverty, crime, violence and quality of life for many citizens has been lacking in America. We need to reform and change our systems, and it takes a reformer and a strong person with the political will and independence to stand up for what’s right in our society.
My positions and candidacies over the years have been continually vindicated. I have been the lone voice, speaking up, challenging the establishment and the systems, sometimes at my own expense, but almost always being right on the issues.
As a third-party member, I would be an asset to a divided and polarized legislature, often times being a mediator and a go-between that could facilitate mutual agreements. I would have no obligation or loyalty to either major political party.
I could contribute to stopping the two-party bickering and dysfunction of the two parties.
I have a reputation for integrity in all my actions, and I have no record of illegality. I am a practicing Catholic, and I try to be a good person.
I do take issue with the veracity of my opponent. He claims to be a traditional Republican opposing big government, taxes and regulations. If you look at his record and support of bills, they are the exact opposite of what he says he stands for.
He supports a very costly personal army for the governor, an expensive $3.6 million for an electoral police force, $12 million to export migrants in Texas to other states. Plus, he has supported numerous bills that are depriving citizens of their rights and freedoms, from women, to teachers, doctors, librarians, small businesses and any group of individuals or institutions who dare go against the political agenda of the party now in power. Florida state government borders on an authoritarian rule, and threatens our democracy and our freedoms. My opponent has supported that mindset.
That is why it is important to have a representative that will strongly speak up for people’s rights, to protect our history and heritage, and to demand fairness and an equal playing field at all times in all aspects of our society.
That is why I think I am the better candidate and ask for the vote from Citrus County residents.
Brian Moore is a candidate for State Senate District 11.
