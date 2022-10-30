A brief introduction: I am a daughter, spouse, mother, and office administrator in the medical field. I am grateful to be in a land that gives me the opportunity to voice my views and seek office. I appreciate my parents and grandparents who guided me, and all those of their generations who have done the same for their children and grandchildren, served their country, and created business opportunities for the generations that came behind them.

Crystal Lizanich

Lizanich

Issue One: Promoting easier public access to the city’s business. We have the means to ensure that every person who wants to find out how the city makes its decisions affecting them can do so, even if their job, family, or health prevents them from attending meetings. YouTube videos of every public meeting--city council and boards and commissions--should be posted on the city website along with agendas and meeting minutes, just like the county and school board. The city’s audited financial reports need to be posted on its website, instead of requiring that citizens submit a formal request for the information.

