A brief introduction: I am a daughter, spouse, mother, and office administrator in the medical field. I am grateful to be in a land that gives me the opportunity to voice my views and seek office. I appreciate my parents and grandparents who guided me, and all those of their generations who have done the same for their children and grandchildren, served their country, and created business opportunities for the generations that came behind them.
Issue One: Promoting easier public access to the city’s business. We have the means to ensure that every person who wants to find out how the city makes its decisions affecting them can do so, even if their job, family, or health prevents them from attending meetings. YouTube videos of every public meeting--city council and boards and commissions--should be posted on the city website along with agendas and meeting minutes, just like the county and school board. The city’s audited financial reports need to be posted on its website, instead of requiring that citizens submit a formal request for the information.
Issue Two: Promoting strong programs for all residents. Inverness has a substantial retired community and should continue to promote economic and recreational programs that support these residents. At the same time, we cannot ignore the needs of younger generations or lessen their priorities because we need young professionals and minimum wage workers. They must be brought into the dialogue on how to best plan for their housing and other needs. Their participation may be in ways, at places, and at times that are not traditional, such as using social media. We should be open to using all forms of communication.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Issue Three: Promoting better budgeting. The annual city budget is an important document that sets priorities for spending your taxpayer dollars, as well as monies from other sources, like grants. It’s the blueprint for how we pay for our government employees, public safety, parks, water, sewer, and garbage service, and special events, among other items. The city manager develops the draft budget, but the City Council has the final say, with input from its residents and businesses.
As your councilmember, I would promote several new ways to encourage your feedback on and involvement in the budget, before and after it is adopted. I would take the draft budget to our neighborhoods, in places and at times that are convenient for you, as well as using online surveys for input. After the budget is adopted, I would encourage a quarterly public review of how the city’s performance meets the adopted budget in each of the major revenue and spending categories and special projects.
The Chronicle endorsed the incumbent in the Seat 1 position, while applauding my campaign for bringing new ideas to the table. Respectfully, these issues could have been addressed before my campaign. They were not, and are not scheduled to be addressed. The long term comprehensive plan remains out of date and expired. For all these reasons, I ask for your vote on Nov. 8.
Crystal Lizanich is a candidate for Inverness City Council Seat 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.