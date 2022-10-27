I appreciate the opportunity to address Citrus County and share my reasons as to why I feel I am the best candidate to represent them on the School Board for District 5.
I am running for school board because great schools and teachers made a difference in my own life – and I know I can continue to make a difference for the thousands of children in Citrus County and their families.
I am running for school board because I have vested interest in seeing that every school is the best it can be. I also know I can make a difference with our teachers and educational staff. As someone who has worked in the schools for 20-plus years, I have helped hundreds of kids succeed; and on the school board I will bring that same passion and experience to help hundreds more.
Effective school board members all contribute their unique talents and bring to the table a variety of resources and educational experiences that will ultimately help in collaboration with the board as a whole, the superintendent, and administrative staff. With students as the ultimate focus, we all have an opportunity to work together for the right reasons to accomplish the board’s goals for the District.
Serving as a board member and volunteer on several local non-profits affords me the opportunity to be a conduit for the concerns and interests of teachers and parents. I can help create stronger ties between our schools and other stakeholders in the community.
As a father, grandfather, and affectionately known as “uncle Joe” to many others, I have a personal vested interest in preserving and improving the quality of education in Citrus and believe in quality public education for all current and future students.
Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to work with parents and various other stakeholders to improve educational outcomes for students in Citrus County. I am a proud resident, parent and grandparent. As your school board member, I will work collaboratively with various stakeholders to ensure that a quality education is available for every child.
There were a few statements made in Saturday, October 22, 2022 Chronicle’s endorsement of my opponent that were inaccurate and not clarified that I would like to clear up.
I am not currently assigned to Withlacoochee Technical College as a school resource deputy. The Citrus County School Board voted 5-0 to only have a School Board Guardian at that location. At the beginning of this school year, I am currently at Lecanto Middle School.
When asked by the Chronicle if I would support a sales tax referendum in 2024, my response is correct in that I would need to have more information before I could provide an answer; meaning – how much; what would it be used for; etc. Before being able to provide a clear and concise answer to a question like that, one has to have all the facts and variables presented and have an open dialogue with other board members and the public.
Our students should have safe and nurturing schools. We have many highly qualified teachers and administrators, but we need to create an environment that is conducive to retaining and attracting them here. Students should have adequate materials and tools in their respective classrooms and at home for our eSchool students.
Financial transparency will be a strong priority. I will keep an open mind and listen to our community stakeholders. I don’t have all the answers and I won’t try to convince you that I do, but I’m committed to do my best in building strong relationships and to work collaboratively with everyone to build a strong, healthy, financially viable district.
Joseph “Joe” Faherty is a candidate for Citrus County School Board Seat 5.
